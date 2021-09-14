STORE CLERK ATTACKED AT ELMORE RD CITGO MKT IN CROSSVILLE
Police were called to the Elmore Road Citgo Saturday for a report of an assault on the store clerk. The clerk told police that 30-year-old Michael Phillips had rushed behind the county and proceeded to beat him up. As Phillips was attacking the clerk he yelled “go back to where you come from” according to the report. Phillips told the police that the clerk started it by calling him a ‘bitch’ repeatedly. Phillips said he told the clerk to stop it or else. Phillips was placed under arrest and booked for assault.crossvillenews1st.com
