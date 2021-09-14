CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Kaepernick Effect: a story of the other athletes who kneeled in protest

By Melissa Jacobs
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBUL7_0bvNsuWY00
Photograph: Ira L Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick no longer waits for the call to rejoin the NFL. Five years have passed since Kaepernick first sat, then took a knee, during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in America. Four years have passed since Kaepernick was ousted from the NFL for his peaceful demonstration. He has never been invited back, despite remaining in top playing shape and possessing the talent to be on a roster.

Kaepernick’s work in the aftermath of his protest transcended football, and he is still as busy as ever. He has written books: one on on criminal justice, and another for children. And he has partnered with acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay to create a Netflix docuseries that debuts on 29 October with a focus on his teenage years and the upbringing that framed his social conscience. While Kaepernick is no longer part of the daily news cycle, his legacy has evolved, a legacy captured in the new book, The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World by Dave Zirin, one of America’s preeminent voices on the intersection of sports and politics.

“I think Colin Kaepernick is quite comfortable letting 2016 speak for itself and passing the baton to a new generation of people,” Zirin says. His idea for the book was rooted in the young athletes who followed Kaepernick and took a knee. He was concerned they would be forgotten in history books that would instead tell only the story of Kaepernick, the NFL and the interference from Donald Trump.

“I feared we would forget Colin Kaepernick’s great contribution was providing a method of struggle for athletes fed up with police brutality and racial inequality,” Zirin says. “He provided a key that someone as an individual could start a conversation in their community and start to organize for change as an athlete.”

Zirin’s quest to share the experiences of the athletes who followed Kaepernick in kneeling began at the outset of the pandemic by revisiting the stories he knew and requesting, via social media, the stories he did not. His DMs were soon flooded with young athletes wanting to share the “why” behind their protests.

In The Kaepernick Effect, Zirin largely takes a back seat and presents the reader with stories of struggle and protest from high schools, colleges, and finally, professional athletes such as Megan Rapinoe and Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid who was also eventually ousted from the NFL.

Zirin writes of Garfield High in Seattle, where a football player approached former NFL player Joey Thomas, then the school’s head coach, saying the team should take a knee because the Kaepernick story was blowing up. Thomas said the team would need to have a deeper conversation first.

Thomas, who is Black, grew up in Seattle’s Central District where his relationship with police sharply shifted once he evolved from cute kid to teenager. His experiences in gentrifying Seattle framed his desire to educate others.

In the book, he tells Zirin of Garfield High’s decision to mimic Kaepernick: “We talked it out. What was he doing? Why was he doing it? What does that mean to them? You know, a lot of kids said, ‘Hey man, I don’t quite understand it.’ So we talked about the national anthem’s third verse and what that third verse really means. My job is to help them become critical thinkers, not think for them.

As Zirin writes, the third verse refers to slaves who escaped bondage and joined the British Army in the War of 1812 due to promises of freedom. Francis Scott Key seemed to take pleasure in their fate with the lines: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”

The discussion affected the players and on 16 September 2016, the entire Garfield High football team took a knee. The softball team followed suit. There was mixed reaction from Garfield High administration and the community at large. There was some support but death threats also ensued, and Coach Thomas eventually left the school.

In another striking chapter of the book, a cheerleader at the University of Pennsylvania takes a knee because she already has a deep understand of systemic racism. She recalled the brother of one of the members of her church, who was shot by police in Tallahassee, Florida after being pulled over for a suspended license. She also had a keen memory of how the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 divided her hometown in Georgia.

Zirin says that Martin’s name came up time and again as he spoke to athletes for the book.

“Martin’s name came up in every conversation. His death nine years ago changed them. What Emmitt Till was to the civil rights generation, Trayvon Martin was to them,” Zirin says. “What Kaepernick provided was a method, a language for which they could take their anger and put it into action.”

When Zirin set out to collect the stories that would form The Kaepernick Effect at the start of 2020, he believed Kaepernick had started a movement that had perhaps run its course. The summer of 2020 changed everything, after George Floyd’s murder sparked a wave of protests across the US.

“Anytime you have protests that huge, there are going to be many roads that led there and one of those roads runs straight through the athletic fields of the United States in towns big and small, red states and blue states,” says Zirin.

When Zirin caught up with his interviewees during the protests of 2020, he found they were, without exception, out on the streets organizing. They proved they were lifelong activists as well as athletes, a quality they share with Kaepernick. A quality that Zirin believes is the essence of The Kaepernick Effect.

“The absolute highlighting of the bold-faced idea that being an athlete doesn’t mean that you’ve renounced your right to be political, that the political field is a contested political space and that protesting during the anthem is completely legitimate if you’re trying to showcase the lyrics of that song against the lived experiences of too many in this country.”

  • The Kaepernick Effect is released on 14 September. Zirin is donating his profits to Serve Your City, a Washington-based mutual aid organization.

Comments / 7

Related
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
FanSided

Video: Jackson Mahomes dumped water on a Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#American Football#The British Army
zonecoverage.com

Kyle Rudolph Takes a Subtle Shot at Mike Zimmer

Mike Zimmer is an excellent defensive coach with an impressive resume. No one disputes his ability to develop talent and scheme opponents. The loudest criticism of Zimmer during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings has been his overwhelming focus on the defense. Many on the outside feel Zimmer is too...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former Packers Tight End

According to multiple reports, the Seattle Seahawks have signed former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger to their practice squad. The Packers released their former third-round pick on Tuesday after he completed his two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Through his second NFL season in 2020,...
NFL
nhpbs.org

“The Kaepernick Effect:” How Taking a Knee Began a Movement

Colin Kaepernick helped ignite a movement when he took a knee during the national anthem, a silent protest against police brutality and racial inequality in America. Sports writer Dave Zirin examines the lasting impact of this moment in his new book, "The Kaepernick Effect," as he explains to Hari Sreenivasan.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals If He’s Interested In The USC Job

USC needs a new leader after firing Clay Helton earlier this month. Believe it or not, Deion Sanders is rumored to be a potential candidate. Gus Johnson of FOX Sports said over the weekend that he has heard Sanders’ name mentioned in the USC coaching search. Beforehand, former Trojans star Reggie Bush said on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff that he believe Sanders could be the coach to lead USC back to greatness.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman To Be Honored At Halftime Of Sunday’s Patriots-Saints Game At Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots fans will get their chance to give Julian Edelman a proper sendoff on Sunday. The Patriots will honor the former receiver and three-time Super Bowl champ with a special ceremony during halftime of Sunday’s Pats-Saints tilt at Gillette Stadium. Edelman announced his retirement last spring after spending his 12 NFL seasons with the Patriots. He walked away second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. The crafty receiver is best known for his heroics during the playoffs, as Edelman is second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions....
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton’s Saints Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England. But first, Belichick and the Patriots have to worry about the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. And...
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy