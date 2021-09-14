Mona Shores boys tennis shuts out Reeths-Puffer with 8-0 win

The Holland High varsity tennis team continued its winning ways on Wednesday, defeating Grand Rapids Union by a score of 8-0. Junior and #2 doubles player, Andrew Lubbers, was pleased with the team’s performance. “We knew we had to be ready for Union and I think the team did a great job of going out and taking care of business,” said Lubbers. Holland coach, Kyle Kreps, agreed. “In tough conditions, I was impressed with the way the guys came back and competed after a week since our last match. Before the match we talked about loving to play in the wind and the team embraced it. We know we’ll have to be even better tomorrow.” The win moves Holland to 3-0 in the conference and 10-1 overall. The Dutch will host Grandville tomorrow at 4:00pm.

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO