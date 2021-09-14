CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mona Shores boys tennis shuts out Reeths-Puffer with 8-0 win

localsportsjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mona Shores boys tennis team extinguished the Reeths-Puffer Rockets, not giving up a single match in an 8-0 win. Drew Hackney and Kayden Hellmann took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the singles. In the doubles, the team of Collin Khatir and Lydia Sowles finished at the...

