Best deals – live: iPhone 12 pro max, Apple watch and more

Whether it’s a pair of AirPods or a new MacBook, these are the discounts you need to see (The Independent)

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the iPad air 4 to the best silk pillowcases, or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.

But for today, we’re turning our attention to Apple ahead of its next event on 14 September at 6pm BST, where the company is expected to announce details of the iPhone 13. It’s a rare sight to see, but as the brand is predicted to launch a collection of all-new tech, there’s plenty of Apple deals available right now, on AirPods, the Apple watch and so much more.

So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or mobile phone for a fraction of the price, keep scrolling for today’s top picks – you can thank us later.

The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:

Apple set to unveil series 7: Save on series 3 now

Apple watch series 3: Was £299, now £227, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Launched in 2017, the Apple watch series 3 is an older model of the Apple watch, but it’s far from over the hill. For years it was the undisputed king of wearables, and now it continues to be sold as a cheaper, entry-level alternative to the cutting-edge series 6 and the dialled-back Apple watch SE.

It has all the core functionality you might need from an iPhone-compatible smartwatch, allowing you to control music and see and respond to notifications and messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The display looks sharp and the UI is responsive. You don’t get the fancy ECG monitoring of newer Apple watches, but the most vital fitness sensors are all there, enabling you to track workouts, count steps and monitor your heart rate around the clock.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 14:15

When can you pre-order the iPhone 13 in the UK?

We predict Friday 17 September. Assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the iPhone 13 will be revealed during the company’s livestreamed event today (Tuesday 14 September). Pre-orders will then open on Friday 17 September, ahead of the phone’s launch on Friday 24 September.

Read our explainer for all the details on the iPhone 13 release date:

Apple is expected to reveal the new iPhone at its next event. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13’s launch date and how to pre-order.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 13:45

Get AirPods pro for cheaper ahead of AirPods 3 launch

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Ahead of the predicted release of AirPods 3, we’ve seen a whopping deal on the AirPods pro.

Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro. As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said.

As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. With money off such a high-quality pair of headphones, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 13:15

Save £120 on Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

According to Apple, the 12 Mini is the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone.

The Independent‘s technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the device and said: “If you don’t want a big phone, because your hands won’t stretch to one or it’ll ruin the line of your suit, or some other reason, the iPhone 12 Mini is pretty compelling. It’s also the first iPhone as small as this to feature an OLED screen, with a much higher resolution than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11, for instance.”

He explains that the display is the highest-resolution iPhone screen ever, beating the other iPhone 12 handsets, describing it as “pin-sharp, bright and with great colour fidelity”.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 12:45

PSA: Save on the Apple iPad 8th generation

Apple iPad 10.2in (8th gen): Was £349.97, now £329.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

(Apple)

Similar to Apple’s other tablets, this 8th-generation original iPad has been designed with ease of use and versatility at the forefront. With a crystal clear 10.2in retina display, you can connect it to an Apple pencil (was £119, now £115.97, Amazon.co.uk) and a smart keyboard (was £99, now £84.99, Very.co.uk), which only adds to its appeal.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 12:15

Don’t want AirPods? Snap up these Beats headphones

Beats solo pro wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £269.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Apple first launched Beats in 2014 and has since rapidly improved its offering of headphones, and this latest iteration is “excellent,” according to our reviewer who featured them in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. “They feature adaptive noise-cancelling that adjusts to block ambient noise wherever you are,” while the controls are “simple and intuitive, with no power button.” With more than 26 per off such a premium pair of headphones, this surely is a no brainer. But, if you need more convincing, read our full review of these headphones.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 11:45

Today’s the day to get a discount on Apple MacBook air

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £899.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The latest MacBook air is the first MacBook to use Apple’s own silicon processor instead of Intel’s version. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that the “M1 chip is breathtakingly fast, so that everything, from the instant-on display, to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy. The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.” Better yet, it has six more hours of usability than the previous model.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 11:15

Amazon slashes price of iPad air – here’s how to get one now

Apple iPad air 10in: Was £579, now £539.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

This tablet was described by The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan as having a “tremendous” design that includes a new touch ID fingerprint sensor on the screen lock button, which can be used to unlock the iPad and use Apple Pay to make online payments with the press of a button. Phelan added that “it looks tremendous, with a similar design to the much pricier iPad pro”.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 10:45

Get Apple AirPods for just £109

Apple AirPods, 2nd gen: Was £159, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

After Apple removed the headphone port from its iPhone devices, the tech giant launched its first wireless earbuds in 2016. These distinctive earphones featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer noting that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” they added.

Unlike the AirPods pro, there’s no silicone ear tip nor noise-cancelling technology. “Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud,” praised our writer. Of course, these are not cheap, so it pays to get them while they’re on sale.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 10:15

Best iPhone 12 pro max deal

(Apple)

There’s a whole number of whopping deals on iPhone 12 pro max contracts at USwitch. The provider is offering you the chance to get your hands on the mobile for £55 per month, with an upfront fee of £49. This includes unlimited minutes and texts, and a whopping 1000GB of data with Three Mobile.

The handset itself received high praise in our review of the best 5G phones. “For starters, it looks absolutely stunning. As with the rest of the iPhone 12 line-up, the pro max has that same flat-edge design, with a stunning stainless steel border and a matte-glass rear, making it look as premium as its price tag would suggest,” noted our writer.

He added that its “camera array really steals the show” and the “battery life is the best we’ve seen on an iPhone, lasting us well into the second day of use without needing to be plugged in”.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 09:45

Newer

1 / 2

Older

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.