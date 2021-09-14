CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best deals – live: iPhone 12 pro max, Apple watch and more

 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqkW3_0bvNsQEs00
Whether it’s a pair of AirPods or a new MacBook, these are the discounts you need to see (The Independent)

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the iPad air 4 to the best silk pillowcases, or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.

But for today, we’re turning our attention to Apple ahead of its next event on 14 September at 6pm BST, where the company is expected to announce details of the iPhone 13. It’s a rare sight to see, but as the brand is predicted to launch a collection of all-new tech, there’s plenty of Apple deals available right now, on AirPods, the Apple watch and so much more.

So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or mobile phone for a fraction of the price, keep scrolling for today’s top picks – you can thank us later.

The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:

Apple set to unveil series 7: Save on series 3 now

Apple watch series 3: Was £299, now £227, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BIQx_0bvNsQEs00
(Apple)

Launched in 2017, the Apple watch series 3 is an older model of the Apple watch, but it’s far from over the hill. For years it was the undisputed king of wearables, and now it continues to be sold as a cheaper, entry-level alternative to the cutting-edge series 6 and the dialled-back Apple watch SE.

It has all the core functionality you might need from an iPhone-compatible smartwatch, allowing you to control music and see and respond to notifications and messages without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The display looks sharp and the UI is responsive. You don’t get the fancy ECG monitoring of newer Apple watches, but the most vital fitness sensors are all there, enabling you to track workouts, count steps and monitor your heart rate around the clock.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 14:15

When can you pre-order the iPhone 13 in the UK?

We predict Friday 17 September. Assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the iPhone 13 will be revealed during the company’s livestreamed event today (Tuesday 14 September). Pre-orders will then open on Friday 17 September, ahead of the phone’s launch on Friday 24 September.

Read our explainer for all the details on the iPhone 13 release date:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45x3pL_0bvNsQEs00

Apple is expected to reveal the new iPhone at its next event. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13’s launch date and how to pre-order.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 13:45

Get AirPods pro for cheaper ahead of AirPods 3 launch

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APzyv_0bvNsQEs00
(Apple)

Ahead of the predicted release of AirPods 3, we’ve seen a whopping deal on the AirPods pro.

Mostly retaining the same design as the OG AirPods, our writer noted they have a “heightened level of finesse” in our in-depth review of the AirPods pro. As high-end earphones go, these are “difficult to find much fault in”, they said.

As for the audio quality, they have a “lovely, warm sound to them, beautifully balanced across the register” and the “adaptive EQ automatically tunes low and mid frequencies to the shape of your ear, which kicks in the longer you listen”. The active noise cancellation is “impressive”, “shutting out the majority of ambient noise, and dampening any sound that gets through”. With money off such a high-quality pair of headphones, we’d recommend snapping up this deal ASAP.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 13:15

Save £120 on Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Was £699, now £579, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYA92_0bvNsQEs00
(Apple)

According to Apple, the 12 Mini is the world’s smallest and lightest 5G phone.

The Independent‘s technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed the device and said: “If you don’t want a big phone, because your hands won’t stretch to one or it’ll ruin the line of your suit, or some other reason, the iPhone 12 Mini is pretty compelling. It’s also the first iPhone as small as this to feature an OLED screen, with a much higher resolution than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11, for instance.”

He explains that the display is the highest-resolution iPhone screen ever, beating the other iPhone 12 handsets, describing it as “pin-sharp, bright and with great colour fidelity”.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 12:45

PSA: Save on the Apple iPad 8th generation

Apple iPad 10.2in (8th gen): Was £349.97, now £329.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSJb0_0bvNsQEs00
(Apple)

Similar to Apple’s other tablets, this 8th-generation original iPad has been designed with ease of use and versatility at the forefront. With a crystal clear 10.2in retina display, you can connect it to an Apple pencil (was £119, now £115.97, Amazon.co.uk) and a smart keyboard (was £99, now £84.99, Very.co.uk), which only adds to its appeal.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 12:15

Don’t want AirPods? Snap up these Beats headphones

Beats solo pro wireless noise cancelling headphones: Was £269.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQrpR_0bvNsQEs00
(Amazon)

Apple first launched Beats in 2014 and has since rapidly improved its offering of headphones, and this latest iteration is “excellent,” according to our reviewer who featured them in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. “They feature adaptive noise-cancelling that adjusts to block ambient noise wherever you are,” while the controls are “simple and intuitive, with no power button.” With more than 26 per off such a premium pair of headphones, this surely is a no brainer. But, if you need more convincing, read our full review of these headphones.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 11:45

Today’s the day to get a discount on Apple MacBook air

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £899.97, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGxWl_0bvNsQEs00
(Apple)

The latest MacBook air is the first MacBook to use Apple’s own silicon processor instead of Intel’s version. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that the “M1 chip is breathtakingly fast, so that everything, from the instant-on display, to when you open the laptop’s lid, is amazingly speedy. The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.” Better yet, it has six more hours of usability than the previous model.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 11:15

Amazon slashes price of iPad air – here’s how to get one now

Apple iPad air 10in: Was £579, now £539.97, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLNDe_0bvNsQEs00
(Apple)

This tablet was described by The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan as having a “tremendous” design that includes a new touch ID fingerprint sensor on the screen lock button, which can be used to unlock the iPad and use Apple Pay to make online payments with the press of a button. Phelan added that “it looks tremendous, with a similar design to the much pricier iPad pro”.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 10:45

Get Apple AirPods for just £109

Apple AirPods, 2nd gen: Was £159, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N98AP_0bvNsQEs00
(Amazon)

After Apple removed the headphone port from its iPhone devices, the tech giant launched its first wireless earbuds in 2016. These distinctive earphones featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer noting that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” they added.

Unlike the AirPods pro, there’s no silicone ear tip nor noise-cancelling technology. “Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud,” praised our writer. Of course, these are not cheap, so it pays to get them while they’re on sale.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 10:15

Best iPhone 12 pro max deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kxfag_0bvNsQEs00
(Apple)

There’s a whole number of whopping deals on iPhone 12 pro max contracts at USwitch. The provider is offering you the chance to get your hands on the mobile for £55 per month, with an upfront fee of £49. This includes unlimited minutes and texts, and a whopping 1000GB of data with Three Mobile.

The handset itself received high praise in our review of the best 5G phones. “For starters, it looks absolutely stunning. As with the rest of the iPhone 12 line-up, the pro max has that same flat-edge design, with a stunning stainless steel border and a matte-glass rear, making it look as premium as its price tag would suggest,” noted our writer.

He added that its “camera array really steals the show” and the “battery life is the best we’ve seen on an iPhone, lasting us well into the second day of use without needing to be plugged in”.

Eva Waite-Taylor14 September 2021 09:45

Related
CNET

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: How Apple's latest Pro models stack up

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple brings ProRes video to iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max

With iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, filmmakers will benefit as Apple is bringing support for 4K ProRes video recording to the new devices — assuming you have enough on-device storage. Both of Apple's "pro" devices will gain the new ability to record ProRes video natively at up...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iPhone 13 pre order deals - live: Find today’s best UK prices on Apple’s new mini, pro and pro max phones

Today’s the day – UK pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 13, plus its pro, pro max and mini models, open at 1pm on Friday 17 September, and we’re here following live to help you get the very best deals on your new handset. Rumours of the iPhone 13 have been on the horizon for a while, and we finally got confirmation at the Apple showcase on 14 September, where the brand unveiled four new versions of its ever-popular device – a classic iPhone 13, a new diminutive iPhone 13 mini (with a 5.4″ display), an iPhone 13 pro and iPhone...
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Best cheap iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals, sales and prices for September 2021

Nabbing a cheap iPhone 12 Pro deal or iPhone 12 Pro Max deal is going to be quite easy thanks to the upcoming launch of the new iPhone 13. While the new entry in Apple's industry-leading line of smartphones is just days away, it's going to be pricey and that means cheap deals on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are sure to follow. If you're hoping to snag one of these excellent deals and save some cash, then you've come to the right place.
CELL PHONES
