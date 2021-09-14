CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway business activity rises, bottlenecks emerge

OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian business sector activity has increased substantially during the past three months and will continue to expand during the next half year, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“At the same time, close to half of the contacts are facing capacity constraints,” the central bank said in a statement.

Norges Bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at a monetary policy meeting next week, from a record low 0%, and has said here it may hike three times more by mid-2022 if the economy develops as expected. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

