Warren, VT

Warren Select Board authorizes repair work to mitigate road slide

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a September 7 Warren Select Board meeting, Dave Brogan and Lex Ivey of Geographic Stabilization International (GSI) presented a plan for shoring up a section of the Sugarbush Access Road that has been sliding for years, which the select board approved. GSI stabilized the section in 2013 and DuBois Construction repaired the slope a few years ago. Yet, the slide has continued. “It’s still moving today,” Brogan said, noting that the road that had been repaired has cracked.

#Warren Select Board#Gsi#Dubois Construction
