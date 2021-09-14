Warren Select Board authorizes repair work to mitigate road slide
At a September 7 Warren Select Board meeting, Dave Brogan and Lex Ivey of Geographic Stabilization International (GSI) presented a plan for shoring up a section of the Sugarbush Access Road that has been sliding for years, which the select board approved. GSI stabilized the section in 2013 and DuBois Construction repaired the slope a few years ago. Yet, the slide has continued. “It’s still moving today,” Brogan said, noting that the road that had been repaired has cracked.www.valleyreporter.com
