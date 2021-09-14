Carli Lloyd opens up about her impending retirement: "The next four games, I'm going to be pretty emotional"
United States women's national team forward Carli Lloyd announced her retirement post Olympics and is stepping away from the game at the conclusion of the 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season. Lloyd has had a storied career on the pitch with two World Cup championships and was named U.S. soccer's female player of the year in 2008 and 2015. The forward also had two gold and one bronze medal as a four time Olympian, and was voted FIFA women's player of the year in 2015 and 2016.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 1