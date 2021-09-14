CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carli Lloyd opens up about her impending retirement: "The next four games, I'm going to be pretty emotional"

By Sandra Herrera
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States women's national team forward Carli Lloyd announced her retirement post Olympics and is stepping away from the game at the conclusion of the 2021 National Women's Soccer League regular season. Lloyd has had a storied career on the pitch with two World Cup championships and was named U.S. soccer's female player of the year in 2008 and 2015. The forward also had two gold and one bronze medal as a four time Olympian, and was voted FIFA women's player of the year in 2015 and 2016.

Daily Journal

Delran Township to honor Carli Lloyd in advance of her soccer retirement

Delran Township mayor Gary Catrambone has announced that the township will throw a retirement party for hometown hero Carli Lloyd on Oct. 14.The outdoor event will include live music, special guests, fireworks and other surprises. Lloyd will retire from both professional soccer and the United States Women's National team after...
MLS
People

Carli Lloyd Ties USWNT Single-Game Record in One of Her Final Games Before Retirement

"I'm just trying to savor it because I want time to go a little bit slower — because one game is down and I have three left,” Carli Lloyd said. The U.S. forward, 39, tied Mia Hamm's single-game record for the most goals scored by the USWNT. The squad dominated 9-0 during the match at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, with Lloyd scoring an impressive five goals — two of which were in the first six minutes.
FIFA
Sports Illustrated

Carli Lloyd’s USWNT Farewell Tour Continues

From Aaron Jones’s four touchdowns to the manhunt for his necklace containing his father’s ashes to Peyton Manning’s suggestion that the Patriots used to bug his locker room, it was an entertaining Monday Night Football game. Tonight’s sports docket is a bit light as we wait for the WNBA playoffs to get underway Thursday, but we still have some key wild-card races to watch in MLB and soccer from around the world.
MLB
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
Carli Lloyd
chatsports.com

Before hanging up her cleats, Carli Lloyd will play one more hometown match

This fall will see soccer legend and hometown native Carli Lloyd’s illustrious soccer career come to an end. Lloyd announced at the end of August that she will step away from the sport that she has spent the past 16 years playing. However, before she stops playing, she will play one more time in front of a hometown crowd.
SOCCER
cheddar.com

USWNT's Carli Lloyd Reflects on Career After Announcing Her International Retirement

Four-time Olympian and two-time Women's World Cup winner Carli Lloyd is officially retiring from the U.S. Women's National Team. Lloyd is known for her staying power in the sport as one of the most senior players on the team. The 39-year-old will close out her international career with four friendly matches for the USWNT this fall. Four-time Olympian and U.S. professional soccer player Carli Lloyd joined us to reflect on her career.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

“I wasn’t happy playing” Kim Clijsters opens up about her career, early retirement, comebacks and personal life

Former World No. 1 in both Singles and Doubles, Kim Clijsters, speaking with Kamau Murray in his podcast, opened up about various aspects of her life including her early success and quick rise to the top, her early retirement, her comebacks after a maternity break and a 7-year gap since her first retirement and how she is managing her family being back on the tour at the age of 38.
TENNIS
Orlando Sentinel

What we learned from Orlando City’s loss to Philadelphia

Orlando City dropped its third straight match in a 3-1 result at the Philadelphia Union on Sunday night. Here are the top takeaways from the setback: Defense diminished Orlando City’s defense was its strongest at the season’s start. The Lions began the year with a streak of shutouts, allowing only two goals in the first six matches. But that changed in the last month. Orlando City allowed 12 ...
MLS
The Independent

‘Tom Brady doesn’t have to have kids’: USWNT star Carli Lloyd opens up on retirement decision

UWSNT legend Carli Lloyd said having a family played a part in her decision to retire from football.The two-time Olympics gold medallist and World Cup winner announced in August she would be hanging up her boots in the autumn.However, Lloyd, 39, has continued her good form - present throughout her career - in the US’ recent friendlies as she scored five goals in the team’s 9-0 victory over Paraguay.When asked why she doesn’t keep going and replicate the likes of 43-year-old NFL star Tom Brady, she told Goal: “Well, Tom Brady doesn’t have to have kids, that’s the one thing...
NFL

