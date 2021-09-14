Carli Lloyd opens up about her impending retirement: "The next four games, I'm going to be pretty emotional"

"I'm just trying to savor it because I want time to go a little bit slower — because one game is down and I have three left,” Carli Lloyd said. The U.S. forward, 39, tied Mia Hamm's single-game record for the most goals scored by the USWNT. The squad dominated 9-0 during the match at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, with Lloyd scoring an impressive five goals — two of which were in the first six minutes.

FIFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO