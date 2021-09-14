Suzanne Edison ’82
Suzanne Edison ’82 (Antioch University Seattle, MA) was appointed to the position of Mental Health Coordinator at the Cure JM Foundation. Her responsibilities will include oversight of Cure JM’s Mental Health and Emotional Wellness program. The goals of this new Cure JM program are to assist and provide support and resources to pediatric rheumatology departments across the country to expand mental health counseling and awareness to patients and families.commonthread.antioch.edu
