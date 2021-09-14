A.J. Alexy gets roughed up in relief as Astros clobber Rangers
ARLINGTON — Good news: A.J. Alexy’s streak of scoreless innings as a starter is over. Bad news: He didn’t start on Monday. The Rangers piggy-backed Spencer Howard and Alexy on Monday, electing to start Howard, who has been on a limited pitch count since arriving from Philadelphia. Alexy entered in relief in the third inning of a 15-1 loss to Houston that had, for all intents and purposes, already been decided. By the time he got in the game, the Rangers were already trailing 7-0.www.dallasnews.com
