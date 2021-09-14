Oceanside Skydiver Takes Home Gold at the 2021 FAI World Parachuting Championships
Elite skydiver Chris Geiler has claimed the title of Wingsuit Performance World Champion. Oceanside CA— World renowned skydiving champion and United States Parachute Association (USPA) member Chris Geiler has returned from the 2021 FAI World Parachuting Championships in Russia, bringing home a gold medal in wingsuit performance and earning the title of World Champion. The U.S.A. combined national team consisting of Geiler and acclaimed skydivers Joe Ridler and Alexey Galda also won gold in wingsuit performance.www.osidenews.com
