CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Skydiver Takes Home Gold at the 2021 FAI World Parachuting Championships

osidenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite skydiver Chris Geiler has claimed the title of Wingsuit Performance World Champion. Oceanside CA— World renowned skydiving champion and United States Parachute Association (USPA) member Chris Geiler has returned from the 2021 FAI World Parachuting Championships in Russia, bringing home a gold medal in wingsuit performance and earning the title of World Champion. The U.S.A. combined national team consisting of Geiler and acclaimed skydivers Joe Ridler and Alexey Galda also won gold in wingsuit performance.

www.osidenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
golfmagic.com

Man says boy taking "PRACTICE SWINGS" in fairway was "INCONSIDERATE" and "RUDE"

Picture the scene. You've just finished a nice round with your son or daughter, and then a golfer who had been playing in front of you all round trudges over to complain about the practice swings your youngster had been taking more than 100 yards away on the fairway while they were up on the green.
GOLF
Cyclingnews

European Championships: Italy powers to gold in Team Relay

Italy won the opening race of the European Road Championships in Trento, dominating the Team Relay event thanks to the power of Filippo Ganna in the men's trio and the combined strength of Elisa Longo Borghini, Elena Cecchini and Marta Cavalli in their ride. Riders contested the Team Relay on...
CYCLING
UC Daily Campus

Ashton’s Thoughts: A World Championship Power Ranking

As of this weekend, 22 teams who will attend the League of Legends World Championships have been decided. With reports that the VCS once more will not attend, the full field may already be prepped. Today, I will focus on 14 teams that are considered to have the highest chance...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
DBLTAP

League of Legends World Championship Headed to Reykjavik

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Reykjavik, Iceland, Riot Games announced Thursday. Players will descend on the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena's Hall A beginning Oct. 5 and compete through the finals set for Nov. 6. In the interest of public safety with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person crowd will attend the event. The competition was previously scheduled to take place in China, but Riot changed course to allow as many players as possible to attend and compete without creating too large a health concern.
VIDEO GAMES
kion546.com

Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Less than two months after surfing’s Olympic debut, the top five women and men have gathered at Lower Trestles in Southern California for the World Surf League’s new one-day, winner-take-all championship. World titles will be decided on the waves for the first time instead of by the season points standings. There will also be equal prize money, with each champion earning $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses. Organizers will wait for optimum conditions to decide which day the contest will be.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Ryder Cup 'injury' envelope has new twist amid COVID threat

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. --  As if there wasnt enough suspense and second-guessing of the Ryder Cup captains in past years, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic could make things more topsy-turvy than usual this time around. Previously, when the captains announced their lineups for Sundays singles matches on Saturday night,...
GOLF
estnn.com

LoL: 2021 World Championship Confirmed Moving To Iceland

This year's World Championship is headed to Iceland after plans in China fell through. Today, LoL Esports announced that Worlds 2021 will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland at the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena. This is the same place that this year's Mid-Season Invitational was held. The news comes after a brief period of radio silence from Riot Games, as they announced that they would be changing the venue from China to Europe a couple of weeks ago.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydiving#Skydivers#Parachuting#Uspa#Gojump Oceanside
triathlete.com

Recalled: When the 70.3 World Championship Came to Vegas

When the Ironman 70.3 World Championships first emerged on the triathlon scene in 2006, it was held on a pancake flat course in Clearwater, Florida, some 20 miles away from the Ironman headquarters in Tampa. While the venue delivered almost otherworldly results (in 2010, British pro Julie Dibens became the the first woman to crack the four-hour barrier there, clocking 3:59:33 to win), it was also ripe for drafting. Because there wasn’t enough undulation to string out the cyclists on Clearwater’s straight, smooth stretches of road, there was a major issue of large—and perhaps unavoidable—packs on the bike course. As one athlete put it, “in Clearwater, it’s not a real true test of the athlete.”
CLEARWATER, FL
suindependent.com

Professional Long Drivers World Championship Returns To Mesquite

MESQUITE NEVADA – The Professional Long Drivers Association brings the world championships back to the desert September 28 – October 1, 2021, at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex located in the hills of Mesquite, NV. Host to the longest drive golfers on the planet with more star power than...
MESQUITE, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
theplaidhorse.com

Individual gold for Germany’s Thieme at FEI Jumping European Championships

Individual glory for Germany’s Andre Thieme and his lovely mare DSP Chakaria brought the Longines FEI Jumping European Championship 2021 to the perfect close at Riesenbeck (GER) today. On an afternoon of spectacular sport, the 46-year-old rider rose from overnight silver into gold medal position in the first of two final rounds. And, once there, he held on tight, pinning Friday’s team gold medallists, Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei, into silver while Sweden’s Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist Peder Fredricson and Catch Me Not took bronze.
SPORTS
recordgazette.net

Area skaters seek funds for world championships

Calimesa’s Lori Becker grew up while skating at the Stardust Roller Rink, an iconic 1950s-era venue which burned down in 2019. The rink housed many memories, but now Lori and her charges are all about making new memories. Lori and her old coach Verda Asman guide the Academy of Champions...
GRAND TERRACE, CA
North Platte Post

Burroughs, Green Qualify for World Championships

Lincoln, Neb. – Former Husker greats Jordan Burroughs and James Green secured a spot on the U.S. team and will compete at the 2021 Senior World Championships on Oct. 2-10 in Oslo, Norway after winning their divisions at the Senior World Team Trials hosted in Lincoln, Neb. At 70 kg...
LINCOLN, NE
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Native Takes Gold at Paralympics

The U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball squad captured the gold medal last weekend in the final team competition at the Tokyo Paralympics with a major contribution from Milwaukee native Jake Williams. In the thrilling win over Japan on the gold-medal game at Ariake Arena, Williams poured in 13 points, topped only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy