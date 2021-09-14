Mountain Mike’s Pizza Celebrates the San Francisco 49ers’ 75th Diamond Anniversary by Giving Fans a Chance to Strike Gold
Newport Beach CA— Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is giving football and pizza fans a reason to root for loot this season – with a mountain of “dough” on the line. As the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, Mountain Mike’s is honoring the team’s 75th anniversary with a chance for three fans to claim $75,000 each! If the 49ers score exactly 49 points during a 2021 regular season game, three lucky Mountain Rewards™ mobile app members will be randomly selected to score big!www.osidenews.com
Comments / 0