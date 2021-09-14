Mountain Mike’s Pizza Celebrates the San Francisco 49ers’ 75th Diamond Anniversary by Giving Fans a Chance to Strike Gold

Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout Northern California. September 17, 2021 // Franchising.com // Newport Beach, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a California-based family-style pizza chain, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Red Bluff, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned by franchisees Harminder (“Harry”) Sahota and Bill Dulku. Red Bluff is the first Mountain Mike’s Pizza location for Sahota, while Dulku has maintained a 25-year relationship with the brand as a franchisee of a successful Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Sacramento. Located in the Red Bluff Shopping Center near Marshall’s and Planet Fitness, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Tehama County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

