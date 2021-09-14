CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy, shine a light: On transparency, Hochul has a duty to New York

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 8 days ago

When she took office three weeks ago, Gov. Hochul pledged to all that “transparency will be the hallmark of my administration.” She was explicit that “the public deserves a clear, honest picture of what’s happening, and that’s whether it’s good or bad. They need to know the truth.”

Speaking on a conference call to the congressional delegation, the new governor was asked about the nagging issue of COVID nursing home data by Rep. Elise Stefanik . Hochul was absolutely clear: “My administration will be transparent with respect to documents pertaining to nursing homes and anything related to the pandemic.”

Too bad that the new governor’s refreshing promise of openness hasn’t filtered down the ladder to the people who are still sitting on the records. The Empire Center for Public Policy has been frustrated time and again by the state Health Department in trying to analyze the impact of COVID on nursing homes, especially in the first months of the pandemic, their legally binding Freedom of Information Law requests denied or fulfilled with so many redactions as to make it useless.

We doubt that Hochul or the commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, are reviewing FOIL requests, but they may read this newspaper, so please: hand over the data on when nursing home employees got infected/sick with COVID. A July 6, 2020, DOH report indicated the department knows this info. Produce a spreadsheet of how many employees were sickened each day in all 613 nursing homes statewide.

Also, the state owes more data on the impact of the notorious March 25, 2020, transfer order requiring nursing homes accept COVID patients from hospitals. For this, please supply a statewide total of transfers for each day until the order lapsed in May and a cumulative total for all 613 homes over the period.

While she’s at it, Hochul must stop her office’s terrible practice of editing out the question-and-answer sections of her press conferences from archived videos and transcripts. The White House and City Hall provide the whole record. So must the governor.

