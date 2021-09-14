AN INCLUSIVE TABLE | Increased federal funds but wealth gap continues
Three years ago, I partnered with another African-American-owned business to create networking and personal development events for African-American female-owned businesses. Despite support from our community, and eight events under our belt, our events came to a crashing halt. It took us 365 days to realize what COVID-19 exposed for the entire country. What we also realized: African-American-owned businesses lacking access to funding fail more than they succeed.www.mahoningmatters.com
Comments / 0