As Austin FC's standings continue to plummet, so does their fans' confidence in the team's game plan. In August, we asked fans on Twitter why some of them think Head Coach Josh Wolff should be ousted just a few months into his first season. Dozens of fans left (very lengthy) responses on various ends of the #WolffOut spectrum, but all came to a clear consensus: the new club's game plan is not working.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO