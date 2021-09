A year ago the stadiums were empty. At the U.S. Open, Arthur Ashe echoed like an empty cavern, its silence disturbed by the smash of a tennis racquet on the ball and the grunts of the competitors. Major League baseball completed an abbreviated season in front of empty seats with cardboard cutouts serving as eerie reminders of the people who were not there. Some resorted to recordings in an effort to emulate crowd noise. Olympic athletes conducted opening ceremonies and competed on the track and field trying to imagine the people who were not present.

