The polls are now closed in Brockton, as city awaits preliminary election results
BROCKTON – The polls are now closed in Brockton as the city awaits results from Tuesday's preliminary election, which featured six races in multiple wards. The preliminary election serves as a way to narrow down the number of candidates who will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2 for the citywide election. The election will bring every seat down to double the number of seats available, which in most cases is two people.www.enterprisenews.com
