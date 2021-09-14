CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brockton, MA

The polls are now closed in Brockton, as city awaits preliminary election results

Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROCKTON – The polls are now closed in Brockton as the city awaits results from Tuesday's preliminary election, which featured six races in multiple wards. The preliminary election serves as a way to narrow down the number of candidates who will appear on the ballot on Nov. 2 for the citywide election. The election will bring every seat down to double the number of seats available, which in most cases is two people.

www.enterprisenews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Race#Wards 1#Twitter#The Enterprise
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy