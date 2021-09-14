'The Wolf of Wall Street' Star Jonah Hill's Relationship with Sarah Brady Is Instagram Official

Jonah Hill is currently in a very happy place as he recently shared a photo with his new girlfriend Sarah Brady, in which the actor's happiness is almost palpable.

In the picture, the 37-year-old can be seen posing next to the surfer as he flashes a wide smile, with the caption reading "grateful for you," along with a series of romantic emojis.

Even though this was the first time Brady was featured on Hill's Instagram page, he has previously appeared in hers in a couple of beach snaps.

WHO IS SHE?

On her website, Brady describes herself as an activist, photographer, and anthropologist and is currently a senior undergraduate student at UC San Diego.

Prior to dating Santos, Hill was in a relationship with his high school sweetheart Jordan Klein.

Aside from studying the Anthropology of Climate Change and Human Solutions, Brady also spends a lot of her time in the ocean as her relationship with surfing is a deep one.

In fact, that is one of the things she has in common with Hill, who has talked about the sport during an interview with GQ Style, saying it complements his "quiet lifestyle."

A CHANGE OF PACE

According to "The Wolf of Wall Street" star, he makes it a point to surf regularly. Despite having his professional responsibilities in order, Hill is now trying to "keep it mellow." He said:

"I still write and direct and get all my projects in order and stuff. But then I also surf every day. I don't know if dropping out is kind of the accurate word, but I kind of dropped out a little bit."

The 37-year-old claims he loves what he does for a living and his creativity, but now he's focused on leading a more quiet life - just surfing, hanging out with his dog, his nephews, and Brady.

The surfer walked into Hill's life just short of a year after he split from Gianna Santos, with whom he was engaged. The couple called it quits back in October 2020.

It has been reported that, although the two decided that it was best to lay their relationship to rest, the split was amicable and there are no hard feelings between them.

Prior to dating Santos, Hill, who will be starring in the upcoming film "Don't Look Up," was in a relationship with his high school sweetheart Jordan Klein.