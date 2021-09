HARRISBURG, PA — Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D- Montgomery, Delaware), Senator Katie Muth (D- Berks, Chester, Montgomery), Representative Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia), and Representative Danielle Friel Otten (D-Chester) recently joined Flora Cardoni, Field Director for PennEnvironment and a dozen other state legislators in advocating for bold climate action now. The legislators and advocates were calling for “Go 100 PA,” legislation that would put Pennsylvania on track to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. As illustrated by Hurricane Ida, which displaced hundreds of Pennsylvanians and caused over $100 million in damage, it is clear that the Commonwealth is feeling the effects of climate change here and now. These legislators put the responsibility on the legislature to act now.

