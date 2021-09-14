CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Norway vote winner to start coalition talks with climate focus

By Nora Buli
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere searches for majority

* Global warming and wealth disparities concern voters

* Politicians want to wean Norway off oil dependency

OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s centre-left opposition parties will start coalition talks on Tuesday to try to form a majority government after winning a decisive parliamentary election victory, with climate change expected to be central in discussions.

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere here must address voters' concerns over global warming and a widening wealth gap, while ensuring any transition away from oil production - and the jobs it creates - is gradual.

Stoere’s goal is to convince both the rural-based Centre Party and the mostly urban Socialist Left to join him, which would give his cabinet 89 seats, four more than what is needed for a majority in the 169-seat assembly.

“I believe it’s worth attempting to form a majority government,” Stoere told reporters after votes were counted late on Monday.

He must persuade Centre and the Socialists to compromise on policies here ranging from oil and private ownership to European Union (EU) outsider Norway's relations with the bloc here.

In particular, Stoere must persuade them to compromise on energy policy, including where to let oil firms explore for hydrocarbons while also cutting Norway’s climate emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

“The likely compromise has to do with restricting exploration, and the less explored and matured areas are easier to stop exploration in,” said Baard Lahn, a researcher at Oslo-based climate think-tank CICERO.

“Also the industry has indicated they are less interested in those areas at the moment. That’s a possible outcome, but exactly what that will look like, there are many possibilities.”

Norway produces around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, accounting for over 40% of export revenues.

But most major parties also believe oil will play a smaller part over time, and hope the engineering know-how of oil firms can be transferred to renewable energy, including offshore wind.

“I think that the new coalition will increase the work on climate issue as both the IEA (International Energy Agency) and IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report underlined the sense of emergency the world is facing, stating a code red,” said Thina Margrethe Saltvedt, Nordea Bank’s chief analyst for sustainable finance.

Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg said she would step down as soon as a new government is ready, with a cabinet headed by Stoere potentially taking office in mid-October.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Boris Johnson tells world leaders 'frustrated' at climate inaction

Britain's Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he co-hosted with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying he is "increasingly frustrated" at their failure to honor their climate fund pledges. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations to cut their carbon emissions, minimize the impact of climate change and adapt their economies to deal with its effects. "Everyone nods and we all agree that 'something must be done,'" said Johnson, whose country will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. "Yet I confess I'm increasingly frustrated that the something to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough."
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

PREVIEW-Climate, wealth gap in focus as Norway go to polls

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Norway votes this weekend after a national election campaign dominated by climate change and a widening wealth gap, though whoever wins seems certain to ensure the country’s transition away from oil - and the jobs it creates - is a gradual one. Opinion polls show...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Norway's left-wing opposition wins in a landslide, coalition talks next

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's centre-left opposition parties are on course to win a majority in parliament after Monday's election and will now negotiate how to form a coalition, with climate change and a widening wealth gap expected to be central to discussions. Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg conceded the election and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Erna Solberg
US News and World Report

Winner of Norway's Election Is Wealthy Champion of 'Common People'

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's presumptive next prime minister is a man born into wealth and privilege who became an unlikely leader of the Labour Party, traditionally seen as the political voice of the working class and which built the country's welfare state. Overcoming his 2017 election defeat and internal party...
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

As Norway votes, the oil sector is in a state of flux.

As Norway votes, the oil sector is in a state of flux. On Monday, Norwegians will vote in a parliamentary election in which the “Red-Green” opposition appears to be in the lead, potentially determining the fate of oil activity in Western Europe’s largest producer. According to polls, a clear majority...
WORLD
Phys.org

Turn off the oil taps? Norway torn between climate and cash

In Stavanger's harbour, the Petroleum Museum chronicles Norway's road to riches. Now, faced with the climate crisis, a growing chorus wants fossil fuels to be relegated to history for good. The "code red" sounded by the United Nations in early August has reignited debate about the future of the oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Labour#Centre Party#Socialists#Iea#Ipcc#Nordea Bank
The Guardian

Norway election result: Labour celebrates but coalition talks loom

Norway’s Conservative prime minister Erna Solberg has conceded defeat to the left-leaning opposition after a general election campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in western Europe’s largest producer. “The Conservative government’s work is finished for this time around,” Solberg told supporters on Monday. “I...
WORLD
Idaho8.com

Norway’s center-left Labour begins coalition talks as anti-oil Greens sidelined

Norway’s main opposition Labour Party is beginning coalition talks to form a government Tuesday after the ruling Conservatives lost their command in parliamentary elections and the anti-oil Greens failed to win enough seats to become the potential kingmaker. Labour is likely to form an alliance with the country’s Center Party...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats, according to the Norwegian election commission. A majority in the parliament is at 85 seats. The wealthy Scandinavian country is not member of the European Union
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Associated Press

Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

BERLIN (AP) — German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. While it should be clear within hours of the polls closing how the parties fared, it may take longer to find out who the next chancellor will be — and what the political complexion of his or her government will be. Here’s a look at how the process works.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Xi’s Coal Pledge Is Climate Followership, Not Leadership

As a second act, it doesn’t quite match up to the promise of the original. At last year’s United Nations General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to reduce his country’s emissions to net zero by 2060 and hit peak pollution by 2030. That was a genuinely striking commitment from a country that had long chafed at pollution controls. At this year’s meeting, he pledged to end the financing of coal-fired power stations overseas. That will have more of an immediate effect — but unlike last year’s announcement, it’s a fait accompli in all but name.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Johnson says Glasgow climate talks 'turning point for humanity'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday cast UN climate talks in Glasgow in November as a last chance for humanity as he made a passionate appeal for the world to slash carbon emissions. In a characteristically colorful speech before the United Nations as he seeks success in Glasgow, Johnson urged humanity not to treat the planet as an "indestructible toy" and warned of irreversible damage from climate change. "We will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable -- not just for us but for many other species," he told the General Assembly. "And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is the turning point for humanity," he said, using the official name for the meeting of the UN climate body's Conference of Parties.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Icelanders go to polls fearing a big 'unstable' coalition

Iceland holds legislative elections on Saturday after four years of an unprecedented left-right coalition that has managed to put a lid on a volatile decade of crises and scandals. But with so many political parties vying for power and no one clear coalition option emerging, analysts say it is hard to predict the shape of the next government. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, whose Left-Green Movement had never before been in government, is seeking a second mandate in a political landscape more splintered than ever. Opinion polls point to a record nine parties expected to win seats in the Althing, Iceland's almost 1,100-year-old parliament.
WORLD
AFP

Germany's climate militants fight for parliamentary seats

Dressed in a rainbow-coloured unicorn costume, Kathrin Henneberger once camped on a beech tree, trying to save a forest from destruction. Come Monday, she hopes to be one of Germany's newly elected MPs. The 34-year-old counts among one of Germany's most prominent climate militants standing in Sunday's general elections for a seat in parliament. After years of occupying coal mines or blocking power stations, Henneberger and other activists now want a direct say in the halls of power. Like Henneberger, Jakob Blasel, who co-founded the German chapter of Fridays for Future school strikes, is running on the Greens' ticket.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
The Independent

France rallies EU as trust in US, UK and Australia wanes

France on Tuesday urged its European Union partners to consider whether to delay negotiations on the bloc’s future trade agreement with Australia over what Paris says is a lack of trust sparked by a major defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain.French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact and the security implications of the deal, known as AUKUS, at a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels and that France would ensure that it is discussed at EU summits and ministerial meetings next month.The Indo-Pacific security pact will see Australia cancel a...
WORLD
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy