CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Australian court again rejects Kepco plans for thermal coal mine

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An Australian state court has upheld a decision to deny approval for South Korean power utility Kepco to develop a thermal coal mine in New South Wales state due, in part, to its impact on climate change.

Korea Electric Power Corp (Kepco) sought to develop the Bylong Coal project, about 200 km (124 miles) northwest of Sydney, to mine up to 6.5 million tonnes of thermal coal annually for 25 years.

But it lost its bid on Tuesday and the appeal court in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, ordered it to pay costs.

“The appellant has been unsuccessful with respect to each ground of appeal. The appeal must be dismissed and the appellant must pay the costs,” the court said.

Its ruling upheld a 2019 decision by the state’s Independent Planning Commission, and a second challenge in the state’s land court.

Bylong Coal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPC denial of planning approval had cited the impact Bylong would have had on water, highly productive farming country, and the climate.

“The IPC made its decision based on that evidence, finding that this coal mine is not in the public interest,” the Environmental Defenders Office, which opposed the project, said in a statement.

“Two subsequent appeals have thoroughly tested and supported the IPC’s decision to refuse the mine.”

The United Nations has called for coal to be phased out by 2030 in nations belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Australia is among the grouping, but its conservative government has steadfastly backed fossil fuel industries, saying tougher action on emissions would cost jobs.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said Australia is on a path to net zero carbon emissions but has stopped short of setting a timeline. He has said Australia will update its 2030 emissions projections going into the Glasgow talks in November.

Comments / 0

Related
mining-technology.com

Australian universities collaborate to streamline critical mineral mining

The Australian National University (ANU) and Curtin University (CU) have partnered to help mining firms extract critical materials in an environmentally sustainable manner. This collaboration aims to ensure the long-term viability of the Australian minerals industry by helping mining companies better identify, characterise and extract critical minerals. By combining expertise...
METAL MINING
AFP

US, UK welcome China end to coal funding but seek more

The United States and Britain on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas, but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Increase in homeowners seeking back-up generators as gas supply crisis deepens

A growing number of UK homeowners have been making enquiries about back-up domestic generators as the energy crisis deepens.Four small UK energy companies have already collapsed as a result of soaring energy prices, with business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, insisting there is “no cause for immediate concern” over the UK’s energy supplies. UK homeowners, however, have already begun seeking alternative energy supplies in the case that a large shortage does impact consumers across the winter. London based electrical services provider, Quantum Electrical Services told The Independent that it was now receiving enquiries into domestic generators for the first time. “Historically you’d...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Snubbed Australia to be 'patient' in fixing France ties

Australia's leader said he is being given the cold shoulder by French President Emmanuel Macron after the controversial scrapping of a submarine deal, but vowed to be "patient" in repairing frayed relations. Speaking in Washington late Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had tried to reach the French leader but the call had "not yet" happened. "But we'll be patient. We understand their disappointment," Morrison said. It is a week since Australia without warning tore up a long-standing Aus$90 billion (USD$66bn) deal to buy a dozen French submarines.
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
The Independent

Energy firms warned Government that sector was fragile, MPs told

The boss of an energy industry body has said her team warned the Government and Ofgem that the sector was fragile at least two years ago.Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said a short-term crisis as gas prices spike has exposed some fault lines in the UK market and warned that even well-run suppliers might go bust.“I took this job a year ago. When I was hired, the chairman of Energy UK said that your biggest challenge is going to be the vulnerability of the retail market,” she told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.Commenting on the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
morningbrew.com

Europe’s Natural Gas Shortage is Coming for US

Add natural gas to the “way too expensive” list along with space travel and succulents. Europe is facing a serious gas crisis after prices have surged 280% this year, compounding supply crunches in areas like food, shipping, and home energy. Two fertilizer plants that supplied 60% of the UK’s CO2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Thermal Coal#Appeal Court#Electric Power#Australian#Kepco#South Korean#Korea Electric Power Corp#Bylong Coal#Ipc#The United Nations
The Independent

EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official said Tuesday.Australia’s decision to end the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal was “kind of an attack against European interests," said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.“It is more complicated,” Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. of the negotiations following the French snub.“The question of trust is now occurring and some members could ask for more safety nets and more safeguards in such an agreement, so...
WORLD
The Independent

Government should loosen gas rules amid price spike, North Sea firm says

One of the biggest gas producers in the North Sea has said it could likely supply the country with large amounts of extra gas if the Government eases restrictions on what is allowed to be used in the grid, amid a spike in prices.Neptune Energy said that last year it could have produced around an extra 10.7 billion cubic feet of gas if restrictions on calorific value – which measures how much energy is in the gas – had been lowered.Executive chairman Sam Laidlaw, who used to head British Gas owner Centrica wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
mining.com

Poland faces 500,000 euro daily fine for ignoring coal mine ban

Poland insisted it won’t stop extracting coal at the Turow lignite mine near the Czech border even after hearing it faces a daily 500,000 euro ($586,000) fine for ignoring a European Union court order to shut down operations. The EU Court of Justice on Monday said Poland had to pay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Poland defies €500,000-a-day Brussels fine to keep coal mine open

The Polish government will defy Brussels by continuing to operate a mine near the Czech border despite facing fines of €500,000 a day. The European Court of Justice ordered Poland to pay the hefty fine on Monday after operations continued at the Turow open-pit lignite mine in the country’s south-west despite an injunction.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

France and Australia agree submarines won't stop trade deal

French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal.France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. The money would have been spent over 35 years.French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault denied...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Water stress poses credit risks for coal, mining sectors

Singapore, September 20 (ANI): Water management is among the top environmental risks for countries and sectors in Asia, according to Moody's Investors Service. Of 25 economies in the region, it identified 10 that have highly negative or very highly negative exposure to water management risks -- including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Australia approves controversial Whitehaven coal mine expansion

Coal miner Whitehaven (ASX: WHC) has been granted the green light to expand its Vickery project in New South Wales despite a global push to lower carbon emissions and a historic court ruling on authorities’ obligation to children to consider environmental harm before approving coal projects. “In approving the mine,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy