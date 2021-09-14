Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau, Richland, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Juneau; Richland; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Juneau, east central Vernon and northern Richland Counties through 345 AM CDT At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of La Farge, or 12 miles northwest of Richland Center, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Germantown, Lemonweir, Lyndon Station, Cazenovia,and Union Center. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 70 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
