CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special Weather Statement issued for Juneau, Richland, Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Juneau; Richland; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Juneau, east central Vernon and northern Richland Counties through 345 AM CDT At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of La Farge, or 12 miles northwest of Richland Center, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Germantown, Lemonweir, Lyndon Station, Cazenovia,and Union Center. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 70 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nws#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Cazenovia#Union Center
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy