Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.