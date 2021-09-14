CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people die after car crashes into flats in west London

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
The scene of the early-morning crash in Notting Hill.

Three people have died in west London after a car crashed into a sheltered accommodation block and burst into flames.

Emergency crews were called to Great Western Road in Notting Hill at about 4.50am on Tuesday and found the vehicle on fire.

The blaze was extinguished but the three people who were in the car died at the scene. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

A witness who lives on the road told LBC radio they saw a neighbour run out to try to help the people in the car. They said: “It’s a shock – you don’t expect something like that to happen. There’s no words. It’ll stay with us for a while.”

A London fire brigade spokesperson said their 999 call handlers took 20 calls to the blaze, and sent four fire engines along with two rescue units. Nine people were led away from the building as a precaution.

Police are now working to identify those who died and inform their families.

A nearby coffee shop owner said some of the first witnesses on the scene of the crash were visibly shaken when they came to a get a drink from him on Tuesday morning.

Goao Santos, who runs the BICA coffee shop in Westbourne Park station, opened up at about 6am. “The guy cleaning the street, the cleaner, he came to get an espresso. They said it’s a really bad car crash,” he said.

“They went there, they said the car was on fire, they tried to rescue but could they could not rescue.” Santos added that someone in the man’s group then called the police.

“He couldn’t even tell how many people there were inside of the car. The blaze was probably so intense. He was a bit shaken, you know.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information, video or photographs that could help the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting the reference CAD 917/14 Sept.

The Guardian

The Guardian

