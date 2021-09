Novak Djokovic of Belgrade, Serbia is only two wins away from tennis history. On Wednesday, Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini of Italy, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 United States Open. With the win, Djokovic only needs two more victories before becoming the first men’s tennis player since Rod Laver of Australia in 1969 to win all four men’s singles majors in the same calendar year.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO