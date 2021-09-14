Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slaps Down Sen. Joe Manchin For Calling Her 'Young Lady'

Can Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema save America from ruin? All of Washington is watching as Monday’s deadline approaches for a House showdown over the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. Moderate and progressive Democrats are each trying to call the other’s bluff. The question is whether one side blinks or both cut a deal. If neither happens, that will be good news for fiscal sanity and bad news for President Biden’s agenda.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO