Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slaps Down Sen. Joe Manchin For Calling Her 'Young Lady'

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for calling her “young lady” while scolding her about politics. Last week, Ocasio-Cortez accused Manchin of opposing the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal because of climate-crisis measures that would irritate his big energy donors. She claimed he holds “weekly huddles with Exxon” and gives lobbyists a “pen to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills.”

HuffingtonPost

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts After Sarah Palin Brands Her A 'Fake Feminist'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) offered some cheeky advice to Sarah Palin this week after the former vice presidential candidate branded her a “fake feminist.”. In a Fox News interview that aired Thursday, Palin blasted Ocasio-Cortez for her recent criticisms of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his state’s controversial law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
New York Post

Manchin shoots down AOC’s claim he ‘has weekly huddles with Exxon’

Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday condemned a comment from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that claimed he “has weekly huddles [with] Exxon.”. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the remark on Sept. 2 in response to an op-ed from Manchin that outlines why he won’t support President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan. “Manchin has weekly huddles...
