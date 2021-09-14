Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slaps Down Sen. Joe Manchin For Calling Her 'Young Lady'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for calling her “young lady” while scolding her about politics. Last week, Ocasio-Cortez accused Manchin of opposing the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal because of climate-crisis measures that would irritate his big energy donors. She claimed he holds “weekly huddles with Exxon” and gives lobbyists a “pen to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills.”www.huffpost.com
Comments / 13