On Friday, South Africa began vaccinating teenagers and children as a part of phase three of clinical trials for China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 6 months and 17 years.The study will evaluate the efficacy of two doses of the CoronaVac against Covid-19 cases in children, and will include 2,000 participants in South Africa as well as 12,000 others in Kenya, the Philippines, Chile and Malaysia.The trial began on Friday, at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in one of the South African capitals of Pretoria, after approval by the South African health products regulator, SAHPRA.“The...

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO