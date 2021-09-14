CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Long-term benefit of SABR for operable early-stage NSCLC shown in new study

Cover picture for the articleA new study from researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center showed that stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) was as effective as surgery at providing long-term benefits to patients with operable early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and generated minimal side effects. The study is the first of its kind to compare long-term results of SABR against surgical treatment in patients with operable early-stage NSCLC.

