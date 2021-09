Sir Jackie Stewart believes Max Verstappen has some growing up to do after his explosive crash with Lewis Hamilton. The Formula One legend was disappointed to see Verstappen walk away without stopping to check if Hamilton was OK after his car almost clattered into the Briton's head at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. But Stewart does not believe the Dutchman, 23, who was held responsible by the stewards, was entirely to blame.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO