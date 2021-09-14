CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks cheer easing curbs, Malaysia glove makers extend slide

By Indranil Sarkar
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Most regional currencies subdued * S. Korea's KOSPI had best day since Sept. 3 * U.S. CPI due at 1230 GMT By Indranil Sarkar Sept 14 (Reuters) - Easing COVID-19 curbs helped Indonesian stocks hit a one-week high on Tuesday, while Malaysian equities fell as declining cases and rising vaccinations continued to drag glove makers such as Top Glove and Hartalega Holdings. Most emerging Asian currencies were flat ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due at 1230 GMT, which could offer clues on the country's economic recovery and the Federal Reserve potentially tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures. The Thai baht, Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit were all trading flat to marginally higher. Indonesia eased pandemic-induced curbs in its popular tourist island of Bali, fuelling a 0.5% rise in the country's equities. Since peaking at more than 56,000 cases in July, the number of daily infections in Indonesia has dropped significantly in the past month. It recorded less than 3,000 cases on Monday. Dragging stocks in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia's biggest glove maker, Top Glove, and rival Hartalega dropped more than 2% each to head for their ninth session of losses out of 10. For the month so far, the companies have lost 20% and 17%, respectively. Furthermore, Malaysia's cabinet on Tuesday proposed raising the government's statutory debt ceiling to 65% of gross domestic product, as part of measures to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic. In Philippines, authorities said the country's capital region would shift to localised lockdowns and an alert level system from Sept. 16, a move that would allow more businesses to resume operations. Manila's benchmark stock index gained as much as 0.7% to hit a more than three-month high. It later reversed course to trade 0.7% lower by 0708 GMT, weighed down mostly by industrial stocks. South Korean stocks had their best session in nearly two weeks. The U.S. and South Korea, in a meeting on Monday, stressed on the importance of working together to strengthen supply chains, including for semiconductors. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1.8 basis points at 6.18%​​ ** In the Philippines, top index loser was SM Investments Corp, down 2.08% ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was WEHA Transportasi Indonesia Tbk PT, up 29.41% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNT FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCK RY DAILY YTD % S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan 0.01 -6.12 0.73 11.75 China 0.16 1.33 -1.42 5.46 India 0.11 -0.71 0.35 24.56 Indon -0.04 -1.51 0.47 2.3 esia Malay 0.02 -3.09 -0.85 -4.33 sia Phili 0.01 -3.68 -0.69 -3.07 ppine s S.Kor 0.44 -7.23 0.67 9.58 ea Singa -0.01 -1.56 0.24 8.36 pore Taiwa 0.14 2.89 -0.07 18.34 n Thail -0.06 -8.99 -0.4 12.27 and (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Kospi#Indonesian#Malaysian#Hartalega Holdings#Asian#The Federal Reserve#Thai#South Korean#Sm Investments Corp#3 68 0 69
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed, S. Korea's won slides

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.880 109.78 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3536 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.765 27.782 +0.06 Korean won 1182.600 1175 -0.64 Baht 33.510 33.44 -0.21 Peso 50.390 50.29 -0.20 Rupiah 14230.000 14240 +0.07 Rupee 73.870 73.87 0.00 Ringgit 4.185 4.191 +0.14 Yuan 6.469 6.4634 -0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.880 103.24 -6.04 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.39 Taiwan dlr 27.765 28.483 +2.59 Korean won 1182.600 1086.20 -8.15 Baht 33.510 29.96 -10.59 Peso 50.390 48.01 -4.72 Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34 Rupee 73.870 73.07 -1.09 Ringgit 4.185 4.0200 -3.94 Yuan 6.469 6.5283 +0.91 (Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
The Atlantic

America’s China Strategy Is Working

Executives at the fashion brand Eileen Fisher are no strangers to China—or to its enormous benefits and dangerous pitfalls: The American outfitter began manufacturing its clothing there about a quarter century ago, but last year, it realized that working in China could no longer be business as usual. The catalyst...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mostly extend losses on China property worries

Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday, with Tokyo down 2.2% as worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers weighed on sentiment. On Monday, U.S. stocks logged their biggest drop since May, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sinking 2.2%. Markets were closed Tuesday in Taiwan Shanghai and South Korea In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower to 24,067.15 as selling of property developers slowed. The Nikkei 225 dropped 660.34 points to finish at 29,839.71. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,273.80. Analysts said fears the damage from a property bust in China could ripple worldwide were...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia shares cut losses on c.bank growth view, record-low rates

* Philippine, Thai stocks off lows * Bank Indonesia affirms 2021 GDP forecast * China Evergrande default fears loom By Shashwat Awasthi Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks pared losses on Tuesday after its central bank affirmed growth targets, left interest rates at a record low, and tried to allay fears about the fallout from a potential tapering in stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Other equities in the region rebounded from steep losses seen in the previous session, even as worries about the impact of debt troubles at China Evergrande loomed. Jakarta's benchmark index trimmed losses to trade 0.3% lower by 0730 GMT and the rupiah was about flat. Favouring an approach that does not pressure the rupiah, Bank Indonesia (BI) said the impact of Fed tapering would not be as severe as that seen during the U.S. central bank's hawkish move in 2013, widely referred to as the "taper tantrum". BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said the country's low current account deficit also insulated it from a jolt, and backed the economy to grow between 3.5% to 4.3% this year. Indonesia has been on a tentative path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in recent weeks. It reported on Monday its lowest daily case count since August 2020 and further eased restrictions in Java and on its resort island Bali. "With inflation below the central bank's 2%-4% target, we expect Governor Warjiyo to have all the necessary space to retain his 'pro-growth' stance to support the recovery," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING. "We believe that BI will keep rates untouched for the balance of 2021 given the current inflation and growth situation." Stocks in the Philippines and Thailand bounced off multi-week lows, while shares in Singapore recouped some of the near 1% loss incurred in the previous session. Trading volumes were still slim as markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea were shut, and gains were limited by concerns of Evergrande defaulting on its massive debt pile. Fears that the crisis could damage an already fragile Chinese economy and spill over into broader financial markets had sent Wall Street sharply lower overnight, though futures pointed to a rebound in U.S. and European markets on Tuesday. "Equities are showing tentative signs of stabilisation this morning, but Evergrande's situation remains highly volatile, and markets may be enjoying only a short-lived respite before China's markets reopen tomorrow," analysts at Dutch bank ING said. Most regional currencies inched higher against the U.S. dollar after skidding in recent sessions, while investors held out for updates on Evergrande as well as the Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering before making further bets. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Thailand's 3-year benchmark yield is up 2 basis points at 0.63%. ** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index is Capitol Nusantara Indonesia, down 7%. ** In Thailand, the top index gainer was AQ Estate, up 25%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0741 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.25 -5.85 <.N2 -2.17 8.73 25> India +0.10 -0.81 <.NS 0.22 24.71 EI> Indones +0.00 -1.40 <.JK -0.22 1.41 ia SE> Malaysi +0.04 -4.02 <.KL -0.06 -6.16 a SE> Philipp +0.14 -4.21 <.PS 0.34 -3.62 ines I> Singapo +0.10 -2.22 <.ST 0.56 7.56 re I> Thailan -0.42 -10.4 <.SE 0.62 11.29 d 9 TI> (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MARKETS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks claw back as markets calm after Evergrande-led slide

(Updates with afternoon U.S. trading) * Key central bank meetings this week in U.S., Britain, Japan. NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - World stock markets edged back on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar held relatively steady a day after heavy selling in equities, as investors assessed the level of contagion stemming from the distress of debt-saddled developer China Evergrande.
STOCKS
AFP

Global equities finished mixed after Evergrande rout

European equities rebounded on Tuesday after fears over the possible collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande sparked a rout across global markets in the prior session, but a mild rally on Wall Street petered out. On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 were periodically positive but slumped near the close to post slight losses.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks drift higher early Tuesday as Wall Street attempts to bounce back from Evergrande-inspired rout

U.S. stock indexes climbed Tuesday morning, trading modestly higher as the market tries to recover from the worst single day for the S&P 500 in more than four months, sparked partly by concerns about Chinese property developer Evergrande. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.4% at 34,091, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.4% to 4,374, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4% to 14,776. Concerns about financial contagion from Evergrande, a property developer with some $300 bilion in debt, came at a critical juncture, with several firms having warned, correctly, that September would be bumpy for U.S. equities after a smooth summer. It also comes as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting later Tuesday.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy