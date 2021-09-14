EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks cheer easing curbs, Malaysia glove makers extend slide
* Most regional currencies subdued * S. Korea's KOSPI had best day since Sept. 3 * U.S. CPI due at 1230 GMT By Indranil Sarkar Sept 14 (Reuters) - Easing COVID-19 curbs helped Indonesian stocks hit a one-week high on Tuesday, while Malaysian equities fell as declining cases and rising vaccinations continued to drag glove makers such as Top Glove and Hartalega Holdings. Most emerging Asian currencies were flat ahead of key U.S. inflation data, due at 1230 GMT, which could offer clues on the country's economic recovery and the Federal Reserve potentially tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures. The Thai baht, Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit were all trading flat to marginally higher. Indonesia eased pandemic-induced curbs in its popular tourist island of Bali, fuelling a 0.5% rise in the country's equities. Since peaking at more than 56,000 cases in July, the number of daily infections in Indonesia has dropped significantly in the past month. It recorded less than 3,000 cases on Monday. Dragging stocks in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia's biggest glove maker, Top Glove, and rival Hartalega dropped more than 2% each to head for their ninth session of losses out of 10. For the month so far, the companies have lost 20% and 17%, respectively. Furthermore, Malaysia's cabinet on Tuesday proposed raising the government's statutory debt ceiling to 65% of gross domestic product, as part of measures to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic. In Philippines, authorities said the country's capital region would shift to localised lockdowns and an alert level system from Sept. 16, a move that would allow more businesses to resume operations. Manila's benchmark stock index gained as much as 0.7% to hit a more than three-month high. It later reversed course to trade 0.7% lower by 0708 GMT, weighed down mostly by industrial stocks. South Korean stocks had their best session in nearly two weeks. The U.S. and South Korea, in a meeting on Monday, stressed on the importance of working together to strengthen supply chains, including for semiconductors. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 1.8 basis points at 6.18% ** In the Philippines, top index loser was SM Investments Corp, down 2.08% ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was WEHA Transportasi Indonesia Tbk PT, up 29.41% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNT FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCK RY DAILY YTD % S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan 0.01 -6.12 0.73 11.75 China 0.16 1.33 -1.42 5.46 India 0.11 -0.71 0.35 24.56 Indon -0.04 -1.51 0.47 2.3 esia Malay 0.02 -3.09 -0.85 -4.33 sia Phili 0.01 -3.68 -0.69 -3.07 ppine s S.Kor 0.44 -7.23 0.67 9.58 ea Singa -0.01 -1.56 0.24 8.36 pore Taiwa 0.14 2.89 -0.07 18.34 n Thail -0.06 -8.99 -0.4 12.27 and (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
