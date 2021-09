Man, I love me some Buck Owens. “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail” was the first song I’d ever heard by him and it’s stuck with me forever. I was actually at a Sunoco gas station with my mom and they were passing out wearable tiger tails and for some reason we turned the radio on and that song was playing. I know it sounds untrue, but I promise you it happened… what makes my story ever weirder, Buck once said he got the idea for the song because he heard a slogan for Esso, a gas station, which was “Put a tiger in your tank.”

