Ajay “Lifeline” Che is the sole healer of Apex Legends, and with that, a lot rides on her back. That said, they don’t call her the ‘Combat Medic’ for nothing; she has just as much fight in her as she has compassion. Her voice line, “They don’t just call be Lifeline because I save a life…” says it all. But fighting the good fight aside, Lifeline is also quite the fashionista. Some of the best-looking skins in the game are Lifeline skins. So, without any further ado, here are the top 10 Lifeline skins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO