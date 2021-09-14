CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

2A Boys Tennis: R.A. Long downs Mark Morris in crosstown matchup

By Ryan Peerboom
Longview Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tennis players for both R.A. Long and Mark Morris enjoyed some of the last pieces of summer sun before the fall weather kicks in during a crosstown match at Mark Morris on Monday. With the sun shining — and the Lumberjacks donning eye black on the courts — R.A. Long was able to put away Mark Morris 4-2.

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Longview Daily News

2A Football: Aberdeen routs Mark Morris

ABERDEEN — Mark Morris took the long road trip to Aberdeen on Friday, but they might have left some of their energy back in Longview as the Bobcats rolled the Monarchs 50-16 in a matchup of two former 2A Greater St. Helens League foes. The Monarchs had more of their...
LONGVIEW, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Girls Soccer: Tenino Stays Unbeaten, Centralia Falls to Mark Morris

Playing to a scoreless tie in the opening half, it took only a little while before Tenino finally got on the board against Onalaska in a 2-0 win Thursday evening. The Beavers (2-0) pressed the attack, and nearly put a few goals on the board in the first half, but to no avail. Tenino head coach Kevin Schultz went out of his way to compliment the Loggers defense, singling out keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera, in particular.
CENTRALIA, WA
Longview Daily News

2A Cross Country: MM boys, RAL girls win dual meet at Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Mark Morris cross country team’s boys dominated their first league race of the season, while R.A. Long and Hockinson found themselves neck and neck on the girls side as the Monarchs, Lumberjacks, and Hawks got together to start of their respective slates of duals. Mark Morris...
HOCKINSON, WA
Longview Daily News

Girls Soccer: Hot start lifts Washougal past Mark Morris

Mark Morris opened 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Tuesday hoping to get started on the right foot as they hosted Washougal at Northlake Field. But the Panthers came in looking to do the same and turned a strong first half into a 4-1 loss for Mark Morris. The...
KELSO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Tennis Players#Lumberjacks#Jacks#Monarchs#Eagles#State
Longview Daily News

2A Girls Soccer: Mark Morris breaks late deadlock to beat Woodland

WOODLAND — The Mark Morris girls soccer controlled its match against Woodland nearly the whole way through, but the Beavers were a tough nut to crack for more than a half in a 2-0 win for the Monarchs. “Woodland did a great job defensively of keeping us out of the...
WOODLAND, WA
Longview Daily News

Slowpitch roundup: Kelso beats Battleground 14-4

KELSO — The Kelso slowpitch team took care of business against Battleground on Tuesday with a 14-4 drubbing of the Tigers. The Hilanders fell behind 2-1 in the first inning, but they responded with five runs in the second to take a 6-2 lead. Kelso backed that up with another...
KELSO, WA
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Tennis beats Grandville 5 – 4

Holland played host to the Bulldogs of Grandville on Thursday afternoon in a battle between two non-conference opponents. In a match that went down to the wire, the Dutch were able to edge Grandville with a 5-4 victory. Sam Payne and Elliot Wehrmeyer earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory at #1 doubles, followed quickly by Holland’s James Baer of Holland, who won 6-2 , 2-6 , 10-8 at #4 singles. After Aiden Sin came back to win his match #3 singles match and put the team score at 3-3, Grandville would quickly answer with a win of their own at #2 doubles. This left Holland’s captains, Sean Ruhf (#1 singles) and Cristian Castro-Gonzalez (#2 singles), as the only two matches left. Cristian bounced back after losing the second set tiebreaker to pick up a 6-2 , 6-7 (6), 10-5 win. With the team score at 4-4, it all came down to the #1 singles match. Holland’s Sean Ruhf pulled it out, edging his opponent from Grandville by a score of 6-0 , 6-7 (4), 10-7. “I couldn’t be more excited for the team,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “We knew this would be a big challenge and for the team to come through, on the day of Tiger Teusink’s memorial service and birthday no less, was pretty special.” Holland is now 11-1 overall and remains 3-0 in the conference. Next up for the Dutch is a match with rival and regional opponent, Holland Christian, on Monday.
GRANDVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Evening News

BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Braves beat Hornets

BORDEN — Borden downed visiting Henryville 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Wednesday afternoon. The Braves (5-2, 3-0) picked up a pair of victories in singles. Kaden Holmes downed Eli Kleinert 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 while Judd Missi topped Tyler Oberson 6-2, 6-0. In doubles, AJ Agnew and...
BORDEN, IN
Republic

Northside boys tennis picks up pair of victories

The Northside boys tennis team beat Seymour Tuesday and Center Grove North Wednesday, both by 4-1 scores. Varsity winners for the Spartans (4-1) in both matches were singles player Vince Sasse and the doubles team of Advait Aras and Shashu Sabapathy. Other varsity winners in the Seymour match were singles player Jaishal Padmanabhan and the doubles team of Jace Branham and Cam Shute. Other varsity winners in the Center Grove North match were singles player Teddy Littrell and the doubles team of Vyom Desai and Harshil Gandhi.
TENNIS
Chronicle

Boys Tennis: W.F. West Defeats Ridgefield

Playing in its second match in as many days, the W.F. West Boys Tennis team soundly defeated Ridgefield on the road Thursday afternoon, 5-1. The Bearcats (2-0) won each of their singles matches, with Joseph Chung (6-0, 6-1), Justin Chung (6-1, 6-2), and Javyn Han (6-0, 6-1) taking the first, second, and third singles points, respectively.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Longview Daily News

2A Boys Tennis: Rapids sweep away Monarchs

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris boys tennis team got its season underway Friday but have a rough go of it, losing 6-0 on the road to Columbia River without taking a set. Marco St. Martin-Shook, the Monarchs’ new No. 1 singles player after the departures of Ben Haukaas and Skyler McCoy, fell in his debut at the top spot to Matt Rudi 6-0, 6-1. Behind him, Anthony Roseman dropped his No. 2 match to Fuller Beyer 6-1, 6-2, and at No. 3, Vincent Flint lost to Charlie Palmetshein 6-2, 6-0.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Evening News

BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Generals clip CAI

CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville clipped Christian Academy 4-1 Thursday afternoon. Ethan Neal led the way for the Generals with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Nathan Whitten at No. 1 singles. Saul Tatum topped Tate Hickman 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 while Pau Martinez outlasted Hunter Webb 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at No. 3.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Longview Daily News

Girls Soccer: R.A. Long dismantles Castle Rock 6-0

R.A. Long was like a freight train on Thursday night. The Lumberjills took some time to get moving, but once they did, they continued to pick up steam and gain momentum on their way to a 6-0 win over Castle Rock in a local nonleague matchup. The Jills controlled possession...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
Longview Daily News

2A Football: R.A. Long earns first win in two years in thriller vs. Franklin Pierce

TACOMA — It might have been nice for the football gods to have let Jon Barker savor his first win as it wound down. Instead, they put him through the ringer. The final minutes of R.A. Long’s 21-20 win over Franklin Pierce saw a touchdown, a failed two-point conversion, two onside kicks, a turnover on downs, an interception, and a whole barrel-full of dramatics. Among all that, when did Barker finally get to breathe?
TACOMA, WA
Daily Freeman

Scholastic Girls Tennis roundup: Saugerties downs Ellenville

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — Saugerties High improved to 2-0 in Mid-Hudson Athletic League girls soccer Thursday with a 5-0 victory over Ellenville. The Sawyers won one match by forfeit and dropped only one game while taking the other four matches. Mehal Mitra (S) def. Sameea Khan, 6-0, 6-1; Amy Hoyt (S)...
SAUGERTIES, NY
rensselaercentral.com

Hoosier Conference Boys Tennis Tournament

The Boys Tennis Team will compete in the Hoosier Conference Tournament next week. Scheduled dates to play are: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
TENNIS
Longview Daily News

2B Football: Toutle Lake notches first win against Oakville

OAKVILLE — Toutle Lake finally had a breakthrough on Friday. Things fell into place for the Ducks as they destroyed the Oakville Acorns 66-20 in 8-man play to pick up their first win since the 2019 season. “I think the guys were kind of waiting for that one game to...
OAKVILLE, WA
Longview Daily News

2A Boys Tennis: MM gets win over Bay

The Mark Morris boys tennis team earned its first victory of the season against an undermanned Hudson's Bay squad, winning 4-2 on Wednesday. The Eagles only brought five players north to Longview — three singles players and one doubles pair — giving the Monarchs two free points at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Because of that, MM coach Ryan Smith split up his No. 2 doubles pair of Josh Pond and Austin Lomax and slotted them into the bottom two singles spots.
LONGVIEW, WA
The Evening News

BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Pirates cruise past Clarksville

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Clarksville on Monday afternoon. Alex Wright led the way for the Pirates with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. Dawson Boyd downed Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles while Jackson Snelling blanked Pau Martinez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
CLARKSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy