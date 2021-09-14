CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Davis Reverses Remote Learning Policies After Faculty Pushback

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Davis is revamping their remote learning policy, two weeks before the start of the quarter. Initially, they banned remote instruction. Even if the professor tested positive. After outcry from faculty, the rule has been changed. You'll have to be vaccinated to be on campus.

