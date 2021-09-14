UC Davis Reverses Remote Learning Policies After Faculty Pushback

Amid concerns over the Delta variant, The University of the South updated its policies regarding student and faculty behaviors and procedures surrounding COVID-19. The changes have generated strong opinions from students and faculty alike, some claiming that the new policies are lacking caution towards the still-present danger of the virus. The new policies were announced via email by Vice-Chancellor Brigety on September 4 and include mandatory vaccinations by October 5, masking in indoor, public spaces (outside of one’s residence hall), a termination of surveillance testing, and a refund for the testing fee unvaccinated students acquired at the beginning of the semester. Students are eligible to apply for a vaccine exemption, and by NCAA regulations, student athletes will continue regular testing. The University will also not provide a quarantine space for COVID positive students.

SEWANEE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO