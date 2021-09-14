CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenya Airways converted two 787 Dreamliners to carry cargo. Here's why

By Rachel Wood, CNN Business
 8 days ago
Nairobi (CNN Business) — While passenger air travel has plummeted during the pandemic, demand for air cargo has surged. With e-commerce up and trucks often unable to cross borders, air freight became a global lifeline transporting medical supplies and personal protective equipment, as well as all kinds of everyday products.

CNN

CNN

