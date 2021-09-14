Kenya Airways converted two 787 Dreamliners to carry cargo. Here's why

The US has announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens today, Monday 20 September, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions today, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.Travel from the UK...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO