What's for dinner? Easy ground turkey tacos for any weeknight

By Kelly McCarthy
 8 days ago

If you've been searching the internet, wondering which recipe to cook for dinner , look no further.

"Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious and fast dishes to whip up any night of the week.

Culinary Hill executive chef and recipe developer Meggan Hill shared her simple 30 minute meal with tricks to ensure your tacos are juicy and perfectly seasoned.

Hill also offered some variations to use the filling for lettuce wraps, over a bed of grains and how to make it in a slow cooker or set yourself up for a freezer meal.

The Best Turkey Tacos

Culinary Hill - PHOTO: Easy weeknight healthy ground turkey tacos.

The best part of a speedy taco recipe is you can make it your own with an array of toppings, spices and more.

Time: 15 min

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

For the taco seasoning: 1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt

1 teaspoon cornstarch (optional)

For the tacos:

1 teaspoon olive oil or vegetable oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 pound ground turkey

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Corn tortillas or flour tortillas

Taco seasoning

Directions

First, soften the chopped onion in a skillet with a little oil, over medium-high heat. When the onions are translucent and soft, add the minced garlic, taco seasoning and dried oregano. Stir for about 30 seconds.

Next, add the turkey. Cook until mostly done, breaking up any big clumps with a wooden spoon.

Then, add the brown sugar, vinegar and tomato sauce and mix completely.

Let the turkey simmer for about 4 minutes, until it thickens. Then taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.

Culinary Hill - PHOTO: Easy and healthy ground turkey tacos with avocado, salsa and other toppings.

Notes:

Taco toppings: Lettuce, tomato, avocado (or avocado sauce), guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, black olives, minced white onion, cilantro.

Salsa: Pico de gallo, hot salsa, tomato salsa, tomatillo salsa, or corn salsa

Fried taco shells: Fry corn tortillas in a large pan with neutral oil until crispy on the stove or in the oven.

Lettuce wraps: This taco meat is delicious on butter lettuce or romaine leaves.

Taco salad: Add the cooked meat to a bowl with chopped lettuce, beans, tomatoes, scallions, and a creamy cilantro lime dressing.

Add quinoa. Add cooked quinoa to the mixture to make it more filling or stretch it farther.

Slow cooker: Sauté the onions in a skillet on the stove. Add the taco seasoning, garlic, and dried oregano. Add the ground turkey and cook until almost done. Transfer the turkey to the slow cooker and add the sauce, brown sugar, cider vinegar, and tomato sauce. Cover and cook on HIGH for 2-3 hours or on LOW for 6-7 hours.

Freezer: Cool the cooked meat, then transfer it to a freezer-safe bag and press flat to gently squeeze out the air from the bag as it seals. Label and date. To thaw, defrost the meat in the fridge overnight. Then reheat in the skillet with a little extra salsa or tomato sauce, if needed.

