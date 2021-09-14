Splendid Series Of Silly Cats On Glass

Halloween is approaching and that’s a time when spiders tend to get a bad rap – hobnobbing with ghosts and setting up shop at hauntings, etc. So before that gets out of hand again this year, Jacqueline from West Agua Caliente posted a photo of a fine looking specimen on a neighborhood social media page. She was checking with others to make sure it’s safe to have in her garden, with many commenters noting it’s an Argiope aurantia, or garden spider, and reassuring her they’re safe and “so awesome!” They spin large intricate webs of a circular shape – with the spiral rings and radial lines people envision when they think of a “classic” spider web. They’re looking to catch insects and the occasional unlucky lizard. Despite what Little Miss Muffet will have you believe, not only are they nothing to worry about, they’re beneficial. As one commenter from Partridge Knolls put it, “Let her do her job and eat insects in your garden.”

SONOMA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO