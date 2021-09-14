Britney Spears’ Engagement Ring a Hot Commodity, Wedding Date Not Near
Britney Spears won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon — but in the meantime, her giant diamond ring is all the rage for others looking to say “I do.”. A rep for Forever Diamonds NY — where Brit’s fiance, Sam Asghari, had this puppy commissioned — tells TMZ … they received 500 inquiries Sunday following news of the proposal, with 95% of those inquiries being from people looking to purchase a version of the “Britney Ring.”www.foxbangor.com
