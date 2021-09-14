After 50 Years, the Delaware Art Museum Mounts Black Art

The Delaware Art Museum confronts its racist history by mounting an exhibition it rejected 50 years ago, along with many others. In 1971, artist and educator Percy Ricks set out to assemble and exhibit the best paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs created by the most talented Black artists working in Wilmington. It would not be a political exhibition, although racial tension was still palpable in the wake of the 1968 riots and National Guard occupation of the city following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Rather, Afro-American Images 1971 would pay homage to the creative prowess of the artists who were working in this productive place and time.