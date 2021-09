SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International starts tomorrow at Minnehaha Country Club and no player is happier to be here than Onida native Tom Byrum. It’s a chance every year to get back to South Dakota to see friends and family. And we’ve talked in the past about what it means to have the rest of the Champions Tour come play in his home state. He’s proud of that.

