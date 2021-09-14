SDSU gets $20 million dollar lead gift for renovation of Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanks to a $20 million gift from First Bank and Trust, Frost Arena will indeed be getting a face lift. It’s a $50 Million Dollar project, but the biggest gift in school history from the Fishback family bank will get the project jump started. And the cool thing is that it’s a renovation of the existing facility which is great news. Because I’ve always mentioned Frost Arena as my #1 venue for college sports in the state.www.dakotanewsnow.com
