Listen: Marine Fuels of the Future: The challenge of meeting growing demand while transitioning the fleet

The boss of an energy industry body has said her team warned the Government and Ofgem that the sector was fragile at least two years ago.Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said a short-term crisis as gas prices spike has exposed some fault lines in the UK market and warned that even well-run suppliers might go bust.“I took this job a year ago. When I was hired, the chairman of Energy UK said that your biggest challenge is going to be the vulnerability of the retail market,” she told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.Commenting on the...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO