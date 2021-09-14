CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Listen: Marine Fuels of the Future: The challenge of meeting growing demand while transitioning the fleet

By Roman Kramarchuk
spglobal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs London International Shipping Week 2021 begins, Platts Analytics discuss the major shipping fuel alternatives, as the shipping sector seeks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions ahead of stringent caps in 2030 and 2050. In the final episode of the series, Platts Analytics reviews our outlooks of top line shipping demand by category - while laying out different expectations around turnover of the fleet – and the technologies, fuels and adaptations in play.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spglobal.com

GASTECH 2021: Platts JKM surge said to be making spot LNG buyers rethink strategy

'Good chance' Sabine Pass Train 6 producing this year: Feygin. Soaring Asian spot LNG prices should push buyers that rely heavily on the prompt market to consider long-term contracts that can lock in more favorable terms, Cheniere Energy's chief commercial officer, Anatol Feygin, said Sept. 22 in an interview with S&P Global Platts.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

UK expands IETF funding to steelmakers; to launch Clean Steel Fund

UK steelmakers and other energy-intensive industries will be able to bid for a share of GBP 220 million ($300 million) in government investment to help to cut their carbon emissions and the cost of their energy bills, the UK government announced Sept 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Shipping#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Platts Analytics
spglobal.com

Renewables industry searches for answers to labor crunch, gender imbalance

A worker on an offshore wind farm. Accounting for just 21% of the global workforce, women are significantly underrepresented in the wind industry. The race in Europe to rapidly ramp up renewables capacity could soon lead to a labor crunch with roles in engineering and project management becoming harder to fill, Vattenfall AB CFO Kerstin Ahlfont told S&P Global Market Intelligence.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Appalachian gas basis prices at risk amid cooling weather, LNG maintenance

Basis prices in Appalachia are down sharply this week and could fall further in the days ahead as the demand-weakening effect of cooler weather in the US Northeast is further magnified by the recent startup of annual maintenance at the Cove Point LNG export terminal. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Fuel Buyers Summit: Automation can save fleets money

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Fuel Buyers Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Technology that can help buy fuel smarter. DETAILS: As fuel-pricing mechanisms become more complicated, technology is playing a bigger-than-ever role in helping manage the traditional process of fuel buying. SPEAKERS: Don Thibodeaux is co-founder...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Increase in homeowners seeking back-up generators as gas supply crisis deepens

A growing number of UK homeowners have been making enquiries about back-up domestic generators as the energy crisis deepens.Four small UK energy companies have already collapsed as a result of soaring energy prices, with business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, insisting there is “no cause for immediate concern” over the UK’s energy supplies. UK homeowners, however, have already begun seeking alternative energy supplies in the case that a large shortage does impact consumers across the winter. London based electrical services provider, Quantum Electrical Services told The Independent that it was now receiving enquiries into domestic generators for the first time. “Historically you’d...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy firms warned Government that sector was fragile, MPs told

The boss of an energy industry body has said her team warned the Government and Ofgem that the sector was fragile at least two years ago.Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said a short-term crisis as gas prices spike has exposed some fault lines in the UK market and warned that even well-run suppliers might go bust.“I took this job a year ago. When I was hired, the chairman of Energy UK said that your biggest challenge is going to be the vulnerability of the retail market,” she told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.Commenting on the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Factories struggle to meet demand amid supply chain crisis – survey

UK factories have seen order books swell to a record high this month but output growth slowed sharply as they struggled to meet demand amid the supply chain crisis, according to a survey.The latest industrial trends survey by the CBI business body revealed manufacturers reported order books at their strongest level since records began in 1977.Export order books also hit their highest level since March 2019.Amidst a variety of supply challenges, companies are beginning to struggle to meet high demandAnna Leach, CBI deputy chief economistHowever, output growth dropped for the second month in a row, slowing to its lowest level...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK hopes to restore C02 supply to food industry within days

Britain’s business secretary said he hopes to reach an agreement Tuesday to restore carbon dioxide supplies to food processors and avert potential shortages and price increases as the country deals with the fallout from soaring energy prices.Kwasi Kwarteng’s comments came after crisis talks with the chief executive of CF Industries, which normally supplies the bulk of the carbon dioxide used by food processors but has suspended production because of high natural gas prices. “We’re hopeful that we can get something sorted today and get the production up and running in the next few days,” Kwarteng told the BBC ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

GASTECH 2021: Bullish prices for suppliers could temper long-term LNG demand

Short-term supply needs versus long-term demand uncertainty -- and how new projects will be able to secure financing absent the right balance -- set the stage as the largest in-person gathering of gas market participants since the pandemic got underway in Dubai. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Low-carbon RNG producer Clean Energy Fuels says enters LNG bunker market

Clean Energy Fuels is making its first foray into the liquified natural gas bunker market with its contract to supply World Fuel Services with LNG to fuel two Jones Act Hawaiian container ships, Clean Energy Fuel said Sept. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Nigeria petitions OPEC+ for higher oil quota despite production struggles

Nigeria has requested a higher production quota under the OPEC+ accord, oil minister Timipre Sylva said Sept. 21, claiming that technical problems that have hampered its output will soon be resolved. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Nigeria's quota, which covers only crude oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures higher on firming fundamentals, US inventory draw

0230 GMT: Crude oil futures were higher during mid-morning trade in Asia trade Sept. 22 amid firming fundamentals and a draw in US crude stocks. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:30 am Singapore time (0230 GMT), the ICE November Brent futures contract was up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

GASTECH 2021: Bangladesh frets over LNG spot price spike as domestic demand doubles

Volatility in spot LNG makes Bangladesh 'regret' its pathway, says minister. Bangladesh seeking LNG supply options amid growing domestic demand. Bangladesh is increasingly concerned about the surge in LNG spot prices as its domestic demand is set to double from the current level of 4 million mt/year within two years, Energy Minister Tawfiq e-Elahi Chowdhuri told S&P Global Platts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy