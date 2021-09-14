CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ViacomCBS Executives Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight Launch Collective Media Group

By Naman Ramachandran
 9 days ago
Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight, formerly senior executives at ViacomCBS International , have teamed to launch new production company Collective Media Group .

Specializing in premium factual content, the privately backed company’s output will include high-end factual series, popular entertainment and podcasting – with a particular focus on storytelling around some of sport’s most iconic moments. Alongside developing and producing its own IP, the company will also work with sports rights holders — including The Legends Tour — to bring their stories to global television screens.

McArdle served as vice president of Comedy Central International Studios at ViacomCBS International and has had previous stints at OTRO, Channel 4 and Maverick Television, while Knight was vice president of international production and business affairs for MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount. They will be co-CEOs of Collective Media Group.

Their team includes creative director, entertainment and formats Matt Wilkinson, whose producer credits include “I’m A Celebrity,” “A League Of Their Own” and “The X Factor”; director of development Karen Willis, former director of development at Whizz Kid Entertainment; and executive producer, development Richard Smith, whose credits include “The Paul O’Grady Show,” “Big Brother” and “Made in Chelsea.”

Collective Media Group has a strong Latin American slate out to market, is already delivering the highlights shows for The Legends Tour which are distributed in around 40 international markets, and has delivered two series of the “The Harry Redknapp Show” podcast in partnership with Global. In addition, the company already has multiple series in development with international and sporting talent attached and is in talks with all major players in the streaming and broadcast landscape.

(Pictured L-R: Claire McArdle, Rebecca Knight)

