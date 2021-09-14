CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 8 to 9 am.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moore County, TN
State
Alabama State
County
Franklin County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
County
Lincoln County, TN
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Middle Tennessee#North Alabama
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy