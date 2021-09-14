Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 03:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, with visibility dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate by 8 to 9 am.alerts.weather.gov
