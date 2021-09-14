CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

On the Beach says traffic lights ‘removed FCDO advice ambiguity’

By Ben Ireland
Travel Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Beach says the introduction of the traffic light system has removed the ambiguity around FCDO advice and international travel that came about at the start of the pandemic. The online travel agent resigned its membership of Abta last year after it clashed with the association over their legal...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What will replace the traffic light travel system?

The “traffic light” system that governs international travel to the UK could be scrapped in the next month, according to reports. Travel industry figures are also calling for the onerous and expensive testing regime to be eased. The UK is in the odd and counter-intuitive position of having both the highest Covid infection rates of any major European country and also the most draconian restrictions on arrivals from abroad. It means vaccinated British travellers to Germany need neither tests nor quarantine, but German visitors to the UK must take multiple tests.So what could change? These are the key questions...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

We need clarity on red and green lists, says luxury agent

Clients are still worried that destinations might move from green to red once the amber traffic light categorisation is removed next month. Speaking on a Travel Weekly webcast, Designer Travel owner and managing director Amanda Matthews said the response to last week’s announcement that international travel restrictions are to be relaxed was overwhelmingly positive.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Jet2 reports soaring confidence in travel with abolition of traffic light system

Confidence about travel has returned to pre-pandemic levels following the easing of international travel restrictions for customers travelling from England. The data was revealed in latest customer polling by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays following Friday’s announcement of the abolition of the traffic light system for overseas travel. Almost two-thirds (62%) of...
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

Traffic light system: Government may remove green and amber lists

The purpose of the traffic light system may have been to protect the country and control the spread of new and existing variants. But now that many countries have lifted strict restrictions on travel, many are left wondering when the UK will do the same. Stakeholders in the airline industry...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Time Travel#Travel Agents#Foreign Office#Covid#New Normal Booking Pledge#Travel Weekly#Ota
skiddle.com

Traffic Light Party - Norwich Freshers Fest 2021

Are you taken or is it complicated or are you single AF? Its your chance to get to know each other for Norwich Freshers only Traffic Light Party!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at Bar...
CELEBRATIONS
Travel Weekly

Autumn capacity hike amid holiday bookings spike

Operators and airlines have added capacity to Turkey amid a surge in bookings for overseas holidays within hours of Friday’s announcement that travel restrictions will be lifted. Jet2 is restarting flights and holidays to Antalya and Dalaman from Thursday (September 23) – the day after the country is removed from...
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Virgin Atlantic US bookings ‘up 600% overnight’ on travel ban lifting

Bookings to the US rose by more than 600% compared to the same time last week on the announcement of the removal of the transatlantic travel ban on fully vaccinated travellers from the UK, Virgin Atlantic claimed. Would-be-travellers were boosted by the Biden administration’s announcement on Monday that the ban...
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Spain
Daily Mail

Millionaire property developer, 49, who had 176-year-old 90ft redwood tree cut down to make way for 80 new homes has £300K fine cut to £100K on appeal

A property developer who had a 176-year-old giant redwood tree chopped down to make way for new 80 homes has had a £300,000 fine slashed to £100,000. Fiorenzo Sauro, 49, who is the director of Enzo Homes Ltd, paid for 70 protected trees to be felled to make way for new homes at a site in the Penllergaer Estate, Swansea, south Wales.
The Independent

EasyJet claims UK has ‘missed the boat’ on relaxation of travel rules

Ministers “missed the boat” by delaying the latest easing of travel rules until after the summer, easyJet has claimed.The Government announced last week that fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England would no longer need to take a pre-departure test from Monday, and the post-arrival day-two test can be a cheaper lateral flow rather than a PCR from the end of October.EasyJet chief commercial officer Sophie Dekkers said the airline was “surprised and delighted” by the change in policy, but said it was made too late.We need to be on a level playing fieldSophie Dekkers, easyJetShe told the Commons’ Transport Select...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel update: Which countries are on the green list?

It has been announced that the former “traffic light” lists of destinations will be scrapped from 4 October in favour of just two lists.From that date, the green list will be replaced by a list of countries that are deemed safe for travel by the UK government, the amber list will no longer exist, and the red list will remain of destinations deemed unsafe for travel.The changes were announced by the UK government in the latest travel update on 17 September, and will take effect from Monday 4 October.The new look “safe list” - described by the Department for...
TRAVEL
Only In Indiana

The Fall Foliage Flyer Train Ride In Indiana Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

What is it about the autumn season that brings with it the overpowering need to get out and explore the countryside when it’s at its most colorful? We’re not sure, but it’s such a popular pastime that it’s called “leaf-peeping season” for a reason! Well, there’s no better way to go leaf-peeping in the beautiful state of Indiana than an old-school train ride, and this train ride in Indiana is sure to thrill the entire family with its old-world charm and vividly colorful atmosphere.
INDIANA STATE
Travel Weekly

Under-35s drive demand for overseas travel

More Brits intend to head overseas on holiday next year than in 2021 – but demand still remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to research by Mail Metro Media. Beach holidays and city breaks are the most popular options, with Spain, Greece and the US cited as the most likely to be ‘front of mind’.
WORLD
thetravelmagazine.net

UK Traffic Light System could be scrapped by October

The traffic light system is to be revamped to allow fully jabbed travellers to visit other countries with similar levels of vaccination without any need to quarantine. The amber list will disappear leaving a two-tier system of green and red. Unsafe countries will remain on the red list and travellers returning to the UK from a red list country will still have to quarantine in a designated hotel at a cost of around £2,000,
TRAFFIC
nitravelnews.com

“Scotland Can’t Be Asleep At The Wheel When The Traffic Lights Change” – Says Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association

Simplification of the Traffic Light System will allow the Uk to “release the handbrake on travel” and calls on the Scottish government to “follow suit and make a speedy announcement that it will also streamline the traffic light system”. Joanne Dooey, President of The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), the...
TRAFFIC
Travel Weekly

SPAA urges Scottish government to act quickly on traffic lights

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) has called on Scotland’s government to react quickly to travel rule changes which are expected from Westminster today. The warning came before the the UK government confirmed widely trailed changes to its travel rules – which currently apply to England only – that will see the amber list scrapped, eight countries moved off the red list and the testing burden on arrivals reduced.
TRAFFIC
mixmag.net

England travel rules have changed in review of 'traffic light' system

The Government have changed of rules regarding international travel in an announcement today. This includes not requiring a PCR test upon arrival in England and reforming the ‘traffic light’ system to only have a list of 'red list' countries. All changes announced will apply to England only as each of...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Oceania Cruises reports biggest booking day on record

Oceania Cruises has reported its biggest booking day on record, surpassing the previous best 24 hour-period set earlier this year by almost 60%. Eighteen voyages – running from April to November 2023 – opened for sale on September 15 at 9am ET and 90 minutes later booking levels had surpassed the line’s former record set in March this year.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Comment: Up-to-date data critical for travel this autumn

YouGov surveys have shown disparate responses to travel and restrictions, says head of travel and tourism Eva Satkute Stewart. Summer came and went. And with the way the weather was in the UK, I felt like it never actually came. There were days I wanted to put the heating on.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy