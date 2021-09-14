CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall in number of new travel job candidates and vacancies

By Ben Ireland
Travel Weekly
Cover picture for the articleThe number of new job placements in the travel industry was at its highest level in 18 months in August, but the number of new candidates and vacancies fell from July. According to C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment’s latest figures, the number of placements made in August rose by 33% against July 2021 to reach its best monthly figure since February 2020.

