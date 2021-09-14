Hurricane Nicholas Slams Into Texas Coast With Extreme 75 MPH Winds

Hurricane Nicholas has arrived in Texas, and the extreme weather has already left nearly 200,000 people in darkness. According to the Associated Press, Nicholas made landfall a few miles from Sargent Beach in the early hours of Tuesday and has been battering the coast with winds as high as 75 mph. The storm, which is the 14th of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, is now expected to carve a path northeast with heavy rainfall and extreme winds before reaching southwestern Louisiana on Wednesday. The tracker site poweroutage.us recorded at least 197,236 customers without power across Texas as of early Tuesday morning. On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an emergency declaration, warning residents get ready for a “substantial water event.”