CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Start-up claims to be UK’s first carbon neutral coach operator

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA start-up firm claims to be UK’s first carbon neutral coach holiday tour operator. Toureasy will offset 100% of its carbon emissions and estimates that it will have offset more 1,000 tonnes of carbon by the end of 2021. Its first 100 tonnes of carbon emissions were offset prior to...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkcitynews.net

One year on, China moving closer to carbon neutrality

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Exactly one year ago, China announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Over 100 countries and regions have subsequently released their goals or visions of carbon neutrality, following the EU and China. In the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Sweden's Vattenfall to launch UK low-carbon heat network

LONDON (Reuters) -Swedish energy supplier Vattenfall plans to launch a low-carbon heat network in London to help decarbonise half a million homes, commercial and public facilities by 2040, it said on Tuesday. The heating sector in Britain has been traditionally hard to decarbonise. More than 25 million homes still have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Up#Carbon Offset#Travel Agents#Carbon Emissions#Uk
naturalgasworld.com

CPC to supply carbon-neutral gas to TSMC

Taiwanese state-owned utility CPC earlier this month received carbon-neutral LNG cargo from BP. Taiwanese state-owned utility CPC Corp has signed a pact to supply carbon-neutral gas to semiconductor major Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), it said on September 16 without giving any details of the value of the deal or the volume to be supplied.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fox5atlanta.com

British Airways flies its first carbon-neutral flight

British Airways is calling a recent trip a "perfect flight." For the first time, the airline used recycled cooking oil as fuel for one of its passenger flights - marking the company's first carbon-neutral flight. The airline said the recycled oil had to be mixed with traditional jet fuel to...
ATLANTA, GA
Shropshire Star

Shropshire architects among first to sign up to zero carbon pledge

A firm of Shropshire architects has become one of the first in the county to sign up to a nationwide pledge to become a net carbon business by 2050. Base Architecture is one of only a handful of organisations in the county and the third in Shrewsbury to have joined the Government’s SME Business Climate Hub.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
globalconstructionreview.com

World’s first carbon-neutral fuel plant breaks ground in Chile

Work has started on a pioneering wind farm on the Magellan Straits in southern Chile that will produce green hydrogen and help Porsche produce e-fuels, with Chilean energy minister Juan Carlos attending the groundbreaking ceremony. Seen as the saviour of the internal combustion engine amid the climate crisis, e-fuel –...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Lundin targets carbon neutrality by 2023

The company has brought its target forward by another two years. Swedish oil company Lundin Energy announced on September 15 it was targeting carbon neutrality in terms of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by as early as 2023. The company, which operates the 340mn-b...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Green jobs: The UK’s future zero carbon industries

The UK’s transition to zero carbon will be a key issue in the upcoming COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. It will mean the formation of new industries and jobs which didn’t exist a generation ago. Beth Campbell, 21, is a research assistant at a vertical farm in Scunthorpe which uses...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Inpex supplies carbon-neutral Ichthys LNG to Toho

The shipment is expected to arrive at Chita LNG terminal in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on September 18. Inpex Corp said on September 13 it was suppling a carbon-neutral LNG from the Ichthys LNG project to fellow Japanese utility Toho Gas. The shipment is expected to arrive at Chita LNG terminal in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on September 18.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
passengerterminaltoday.com

SITA achieves carbon neutrality ahead of schedule

Air transport IT provider SITA has reached its goal of achieving carbon neutrality one year ahead of schedule. SITA reduced its overall emissions of greenhouse gases by 48% between 2019 and 2020, largely due to the company’s UN-recognized carbon neutrality Planet+ program, with initiatives designed to create sustainable and energy-efficient workplaces and reduce internal business travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechRadar

UK mobile operators welcome net neutrality overhaul

The UK’s four major mobile operators have voiced their support for a review of the UK’s net neutrality legislation, arguing the current policy inhibits their ability to innovate and invest in network infrastructure. Speaking at Connected Britain 2021, the CEOs of Three, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone, as well as...
CELL PHONES
thezoereport.com

L’Oréal USA’s Carbon Neutral Milestone Is Setting A New Industry Standard

There’s no denying it: when you flip on the news, especially when it comes to increasingly alarming environmental concerns, much of it is discouragingly bleak. Most individuals try to be conscious consumers, recycle, and cut their own personal emissions where they can, but what really makes a difference — both in terms of the actual climate and societal morale — is when a mega-corporation takes serious strides towards reducing its environmental impact. In a tremendous move spanning several years and 12 states, L’Oréal USA’s carbon neutral status is official across all of its 25 U.S. sites. Considering the sheer volume of goods L’Oréal produces across its many best-selling brands, it’s a major development — and an example for other, similarly-sized corporations.
ENVIRONMENT
Travel Weekly

Package giants eye strong 2022 summer season

The UK’s major package holiday companies are weighing larger Atol licences in summer 2022 than they had in 2019 in anticipation of a strong summer season. The bosses of summer sun specialists Jet2holidays, Tui and easyJet holidays spoke on the same panel at Travel Weekly’s Future of Travel conference on Wednesday last week – ahead of the government scrapping the amber list and reducing the testing requirements on Friday.
INDUSTRY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK automotive fleet's carbon emissions down 11.8% year on year

Latest SMMT report reveals huge drop in new car emissions amid shift to electrification. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, showing that the UK automotive fleet has recorded its best-ever year for carbon emissions reduction. The figures show automotive brands are investing billions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sciencealert.com

The World's Largest Carbon-Sucking Plant Just Became Operational

The world's largest plant designed to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turn it into rock started running on Wednesday, the companies behind the plant said. The plant, named Orca, after the Icelandic word "orka" meaning "energy", consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes, similar in appearance to the containers used for maritime transport.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Taxpayers to step in to help fund CO2 production to prevent food shortages

Taxpayers will pay towards the operating costs of a major US-owned fertiliser manufacturer to ensure the supply of CO2 for the food sector continues amid the ongoing energy crisis.It has been confirmed that a deal brokered by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will see the UK Government provide “limited financial support” towards CF Fertilisers’ running costs in order to prevent a food supply shortage at Britain’s supermarkets.The agreement will be in place for three weeks while the “CO2 market adapts” to the surge in global gas prices, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis).Mr Kwarteng said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy