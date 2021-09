It might be instructive to place stringent anti-abortion views to a few tests, according to some of America’s commonplace norms and values. Fairness: In places where safe abortions are banned, the rich who wish to have abortions will visit exclusive clinics or travel far and wide to have abortions. The poor, on the other hand, will not have those choices, meaning that anti-abortion laws are inherently unfair.

