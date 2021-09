General Motors is asking owners of the Chevy Bolt EV or Bolt EUV to park 50 feet away from other vehicles when they are in a parking garage due to fire risks. According to Reuters, GM has implemented this precaution to “reduce potential damage to structures and nearby vehicles in the rare event of a potential fire.” The automaker had already suggested owners park their vehicles outdoors and not leave them charging unattended due to fire risks, but issued this new guidance in response to owners who had questions regarding the safety of using parking garages/parking decks. Owners are also advised to limit charging their vehicles to under 90-percent capacity using the Target Charge Level mode, avoid frequent charging sessions and avoid depleting their battery below 70 miles of range.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO